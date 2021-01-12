NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the global financial markets community, has attained Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Certified Partner status. For firms seeking to tap the public cloud for greater business agility and innovation, this represents a trusted symbol of Pico’s strong technical acumen for hosting their infrastructure in this environment.



Pico completed a rigorous technical assessment for its GCP certification, demonstrating both a thorough understanding of cloud architecture and the GCP. Further, Pico teams attained Google’s Professional Cloud Architect certification for this process.

As the technology partner providing blockchain and payments infrastructure for one of the largest interbank payment innovation initiatives, Pico has demonstrated its private and hybrid cloud credentials through delivering the network’s rapid global buildout. Adding the ability to provide connectivity and services to the Google Cloud Platform will be instrumental in scaling globally. Pico has also fortified its cloud offering with the de facto standard in container management Kubernetes, while Pico’s Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) team now provides blockchain application support.

Pico’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service supports the growing number of clients requiring the on-demand agility and flexibility of public cloud for experimentation and development activities such as blockchain, scaling artificial intelligence developments, back and middle office tasks, tick databases or workloads that require elastic computing. Pico already provides private cloud services in 44 of the world’s financial services data centers where it operates, offering connectivity via its globally comprehensive proprietary financial services network, PicoNet™. Its fully managed, secure and integrated hybrid-cloud capabilities will now support firms seeking to extend on-prem hosted services to the Google Cloud.

The collaboration with Google will also enable opportunities to leverage Google Cloud AI tools to bring new functionalities to Pico’s AI-powered, real-time business and performance solution Corvil Analytics. Possibilities include assisting Quants and Engineers to understand how plant and counterparty performance impacts trading outcomes with insights that go beyond correlation to answering "why" something is happening for improved optimization and planning. Or, enhancing accessibility for infrequent and executive users, with a natural language speech interface for responding to business intelligence questions.

“Joining the Google Cloud partner program affirms our commitment to supporting our clients to enhance their capabilities and increase efficiency through hybrid cloud adoption. We continue to invest in our cloud expertise and in extending the breadth of our AI-powered analytics so clients can unlock more value from their cloud deployments,” said Donal Byrne, Chief Technology Officer at Pico. “The combination of Google’s cutting-edge technology and Pico’s fast, reliable and scalable connectivity and specialist financial markets cloud expertise, will ensure seamless integration for clients seeking a cloud advantage.”

Utilizing its cloud and automation expertise, Pico can provide a secure and automated Infrastructure-as-a-Service with a range of capabilities including elastic compute, storage, database and serverless functions, hosted in Google Cloud with multiple connectivity options from the world’s most important financial data centers. This enables clients to quickly leverage the benefits of cloud globally alongside co-located trading services.

