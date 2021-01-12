ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today released the results of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of BeyondTrust titled, “Evolving Privileged Identity Management (PIM) In the Next Normal,” November 2020. The study was commissioned to evaluate PIM challenges in the “new normal” created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The online survey was conducted with 320 IT and security decision makers in North America, Europe, and Asia.
The COVID-19 pandemic imposed an immediate and massive shift to a remote workforce. This created new vulnerabilities by expanding organizations’ attack surfaces. The pandemic has created a situation where virtually all remote employees need privileged access to perform their jobs and has hastened the “identity as the new perimeter” paradigm.
This survey uncovers the requirements for creating a secure remote workforce that protects the business with PIM in the post-COVID era. Key findings include:
The impact of COVID-19 on the acceleration of the remote workforce
The inadequacy of perimeter-based network security and legacy remote access technologies, like VPN, in securing remote workers
A comprehensive PIM solution mitigates threats by protecting privileges across accounts, endpoints, and access pathways
“The findings of this global survey confirm the fact that the pandemic has accelerated the borderless enterprise and brings identity to the forefront of the new perimeter,” states Morey Haber, CTO and CISO at BeyondTrust. “To protect their assets, enterprises must secure their data throughout their IT estate. This requires comprehensive PIM solutions that enable uncompromised access to applications and data from anywhere, by any user or device.”
The definition of who requires privileged access can no longer be reserved for IT administrators; it must include use cases related to remote working. Having robust access controls allows employees to conduct their jobs wherever they are, without incurring risk. PIM strategies must go beyond traditional password management and include a holistic approach, including endpoint privilege management and secure remote access.
Key Recommendations
Privileged users are critical to the operations of digital business, yet they also present a substantial security risk. Organizations need effective PIM controls to limit the attack surface while enabling regular business operations. The survey results point to the following best practices:
The full survey report is available for download at beyondtrust.com/next-normal. In addition, on January 72 at 11:00 EST, join independent research firm senior analyst Sean Ryan for a webinar titled, An Analyst’s Take: Securing Privileged Identities & Remote Access in 2021.
About BeyondTrust
BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.
The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.
Follow BeyondTrust:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust
Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust
For BeyondTrust:
Mike Bradshaw
Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust
P: (801) 373-7888
E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com
BeyondTrust
Johns Creek, Georgia, UNITED STATES
Square PR image.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: