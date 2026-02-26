BeyondTrust Recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

BeyondTrust’s Pathfinder platform earns Leader distinction in Innovation / Platform Play quadrant

GigaOm highlights BeyondTrust’s AI-driven analytics, just-in-time access, lifecycle governance, and multicloud compliance capabilities

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, announced today that it has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).

BeyondTrust earned recognition for the BeyondTrust Pathfinder Platform, its unified, privilege-centric identity security platform that integrates CIEM, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and privileged access management (PAM) into a single interface, providing a streamlined approach to securing every type of identity—human, machine, or agent—across every environment. BeyondTrust’s Identity Security Insights™, for cross-domain identity visibility and intelligence, and Entitle, for cloud permissions management, power the CIEM capabilities within Pathfinder.

“BeyondTrust is classified as an Outperformer due to industry-first AI agent governance, monthly major capability release (including ML-enhanced analytics and secrets management), and the architectural unification of CIEM with ITDR and PAM,” said Ivan McPhee, GigaOm Radar for Cloud Infrastructure Management (CIEM). GigaOm. Feb. 25, 2026

The GigaOm Radar for CIEM evaluates 22 leading vendors based on key features, emerging capabilities, and business criteria, including cloud identity threat detection and response, just-in-time access, lifecycle entitlements governance, compliance automation, AI-enabled anomaly detection, platform interoperability, and more. Vendors positioned as Leaders demonstrate strong technical capabilities and forward-looking innovation.

In their report, GigaOm highlights that Pathfinder delivers AI-driven anomaly detection, automated least-privilege recommendations, continuous multicloud discovery across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, and risk-scored remediation recommendations.

The report also recognizes Pathfinder's just-in-time access, lifecycle governance, and compliance reporting capabilities:

Just-in-time (JIT) access capabilities via Entitle , including intelligent automation that analyzes access request patterns to enable policy-based auto-approval for low-risk scenarios, while routing higher-risk requests through configurable workflows. Pathfinder integrates with identity providers, HR systems, ticketing platforms, and more than 100 applications to dynamically grant and revoke time-bound access.

, including intelligent automation that analyzes access request patterns to enable policy-based auto-approval for low-risk scenarios, while routing higher-risk requests through configurable workflows. Pathfinder integrates with identity providers, HR systems, ticketing platforms, and more than 100 applications to dynamically grant and revoke time-bound access. Lifecycle entitlements governance capabilities , including automated provisioning and deprovisioning, continuous synchronization with authoritative sources, access review campaigns, and monitoring for dormant accounts and orphaned permissions were also highlighted as strengths in the report.

, including automated provisioning and deprovisioning, continuous synchronization with authoritative sources, access review campaigns, and monitoring for dormant accounts and orphaned permissions were also highlighted as strengths in the report. Compliance and identity governance strengths, including how the platform evaluates entitlements against regulatory control mappings for frameworks, such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2; generates audit-ready reports; and maintains detailed audit trails that link entitlement decisions to approvals and business justifications were also highlighted.



Pathfinder supports SaaS deployment, with optional on-prem components, and integrates with existing infrastructure through more than 100 connectors. Its modular architecture allows organizations to adopt CIEM capabilities independently, or as part of a broader identity security strategy.

“Cloud identities—and more specifically, their entitlements—have become the primary attack surface in modern enterprises,” said Sam Elliott, SVP Product Management at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust’s Pathfinder Platform meets this challenge head-on, fusing CIEM, PAM, and ITDR into a unified platform that eliminates visibility gaps by breaking down silos across all domains. We believe this recognition from GigaOm validates our approach to delivering AI-driven, privilege-centric identity security that protects organizations from today’s emerging and most pressing threats.”

As organizations accelerate cloud adoption and face increasing identity-based threats, unified identity security platforms play a critical role in reducing overprivileged access, enforcing least privilege, and ensuring continuous compliance across complex multicloud environments.

For a complimentary copy of the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solutions report, please visit the BeyondTrust website.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

X: https://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com