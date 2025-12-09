BeyondTrust and Ping Identity Partner to Deliver Unified Identity Security Fabric

Combined solution automates identity decisions across human and non-human identities, strengthening Zero Trust security

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, and Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world’s largest enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a unified, end-to-end identity security solution that helps customers maintain good identity hygiene by integrating Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA).

The combined solution creates a comprehensive identity security fabric that automates and orchestrates access decisions across human and non-human identities, enabling organizations to strengthen Zero Trust initiatives, streamline governance, accelerate secure digital transformation, including the investments being made in Agentic AI.

“In traditional identity security architectures, PAM, IAM, and IGA have largely operated in silos, each addressing only a portion of the identity landscape,” said Jim Ortbals, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystems at BeyondTrust. “With the rise of AI, these fragmented approaches no longer provide the unified visibility and control organizations need. Our partnership with Ping Identity unifies privilege management, identity governance, and authentication into a single automated framework. This enables transparency, strengthens resilience through automation, and secures every identity, human and non-human alike.”

By integrating BeyondTrust’s industry-leading privileged access, endpoint privilege management, privileged remote access, and identity insight capabilities with Ping Identity’s advanced authentication, identity governance, and DaVinci orchestration, the partnership enables organizations to:

Govern Conditional Access and Enhance Productivity: Enable contextual just-in-time access and adaptive MFA based on real-time risk signals.

Enable contextual just-in-time access and adaptive MFA based on real-time risk signals. Unify Identity Governance & Privileged Access: Automate joiner-mover-leaver processes to reduce exposure and ensure clean offboarding.

Automate joiner-mover-leaver processes to reduce exposure and ensure clean offboarding. Automate Threat Response & Session Termination: Trigger DaVinci workflows from BeyondTrust Insights to instantly revoke sessions and rotate credentials.

Trigger DaVinci workflows from BeyondTrust Insights to instantly revoke sessions and rotate credentials. Manage AI Agents & Non-Human Identities: Apply least-privilege governance, consent workflows, and continuous monitoring for digital assistants and service accounts.





“Enterprises need identity systems that are as adaptive and intelligent as the environments they protect,” said Loren Russon, Senior Vice President of Product & Technology at Ping Identity. “By combining Ping’s orchestration and authentication capabilities with BeyondTrust’s market-leading privilege management, we’re delivering a unified solution that eliminates silos, reduces complexity, and strengthens Zero Trust from endpoint to cloud. Together, we’re enabling a scalable identity security architecture that reduces risk, accelerates governed access, and maximizes the value of existing identity investments.”

“Xalient is pleased to support the integrated BeyondTrust and Ping Identity solution, which unites complementary capabilities to strengthen identity, access, and privilege security,” said David 'DJ' Morimanno, Field CTO - North America at Xalient. “This collaboration delivers significant value for organizations advancing Zero Trust convergence and reflects our continued commitment to enabling intelligent, identity-first security outcomes.”

The joint solution is available today through designated BeyondTrust and Ping Identity integration partners, as well as the AWS Marketplace via the newly announced multi-product private offer program.

To learn more or request a demo, visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/integrations/ping.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

About Ping Identity

At Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment—moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility—and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators like you accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI—making life easier for your developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

