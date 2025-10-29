BeyondTrust Experts Reveal Top Cybersecurity Predictions for 2026 and Beyond

From AI fragmentation and identity debt to biological computing, BeyondTrust forecasts the technologies and threats that will shape the next decade

Experts predict a surge in agentic AI adoption, identity exploitation, and global regulatory shifts redefining digital trust

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced its top cybersecurity predictions for 2026 and beyond, identifying the trends that will redefine how organizations protect identities, secure data, and prepare for a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

The annual forecast, developed by leading BeyondTrust experts, Morey J. Haber, Chief Security Advisor; Christopher Hills, Chief Security Strategist; and James Maude, Field Chief Technology Officer, highlights key developments expected in the next year, as well as those on the horizon expected to redefine security strategies over the next five years and beyond.

“Cybersecurity has always been a forward-looking discipline,” said Morey J. Haber, Chief Security Advisor at BeyondTrust. “By anticipating where technology, threat actors, and regulation are heading, we can better protect our customers and help the industry prepare for what’s next. Looking ahead allows us to adapt faster and turn insight into proactive security action.”

Cybersecurity Predictions for 2026+: Identity, AI, and Geopolitics Collide

Agentic AI Becomes the Ultimate Attack Vector:

In the next year, nearly every connected device will embed agentic AI, rapidly expanding convenience, and the attack surface. Rushed deployments and limited oversight will create new vulnerabilities, leading to a surge in AI-driven breaches.

AI “Veganism” Emerges:

A growing number of individuals and organizations will opt out of AI usage altogether, citing privacy, ethics, and environmental concerns. This “AI Veganism” movement will push companies toward greater transparency and “opt-out” options in AI-driven products and workflows.

Digital Tariffs Redefine Data Sovereignty:

Governments will begin taxing or restricting digital services provided across borders, effectively creating “digital tariffs” that drive regional innovation and alter global data flows.

The Death of VPN:

Legacy VPNs will officially enter their end-of-life phase as organizations move to modern, identity-based remote access solutions. Traditional VPNs will increasingly be viewed as liabilities rather than enablers.

Account Poisoning Becomes a Financial Threat:

Cybercriminals will automate the manipulation of trusted financial accounts, inserting fraudulent billers and diverting payments to third-party brokers. Stronger identity validation and transaction integrity will become mandatory.

MITRE Rises from the Ashes:

Following leadership and funding turmoil, the MITRE ATT&CK framework will evolve or reemerge under a new banner—reborn to meet modern risk mitigation demands.

The Nomadic Workforce Challenges Security Boundaries:

As “digital nomads” relocate globally, organizations will face rising identity and compliance risks tied to unmanaged geographies and devices. Strong identity visibility will become the new anchor to secure this mobile workforce.

Geolocation Trackers Weaponized:

Low-cost tracking devices such as AirTags and Tiles will increasingly be exploited for reconnaissance and hybrid cyber-physical attacks, prompting stricter anti-tracking safeguards.

Voice-Driven Home Security Takes Hold:

New voice-to-home automation capabilities will allow consumers to securely configure connected systems through natural speech, marking a new phase in simple, secure smart-home management.

The Next Frontier: 5+ Year Predictions

AI Fractures and Reforms:

The AI boom will splinter into micro-disciplines—from agentic AI to generative AI—with many failing to deliver meaningful results. As the AI bubble bursts, the market will consolidate around a smaller number of proven, financially sustainable models.

Biological Computing Pushes Beyond Silicon:

Emerging “biological computers,” powered by living neurons grown on chips, will surpass traditional silicon and quantum technologies. Ethical debates will intensify around computing systems capable of independent thought.

Companion AI Becomes Mainstream:

AI companions—evolving from digital assistants to emotionally intelligent partners—will merge with robots and androids to provide physical and emotional connection, transforming homes, workplaces, and care environments.

You Are the New Cryptographic Key:

Advanced biometrics using signals from wearables and continuous authentication will eliminate traditional passwords, creating a frictionless, phishing-resistant identity experience.

Supply Chain Risk Multiplies:

Global supply chains will remain high-value targets. New standards like AI/ML bills of materials (BOMs) and Cryptographic BOMs (CBOMs) will emerge to increase transparency and defend against systemic exploitation.

Autonomous Cities Rise:

Fully autonomous smart cities—where vehicles, commerce, and services operate independently—will move from concept to reality, raising unprecedented cybersecurity and ethical questions.

“The future of cybersecurity isn’t just about defending data, it’s about anticipating how digital and physical worlds will continue to collide,” added Haber. “The organizations that will thrive are those that treat identity as the new perimeter and innovation as their strongest defense.”

More details and insights on each prediction, as well as additional forecasts, can be found on the BeyondTrust blog: Top Cybersecurity Trend Predictions for 2026+

