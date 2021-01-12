Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company :River Ouest
 80 Quai Voltaire
 95870 Bezons
 (code ISIN FR 0011981968)


Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital

 

Total number of shares		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

 

Total number of voting rights
31/12/2020279 147 504Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 316 207 796

 

Number of theoretical voting rights : 316,207,796
279,147,504Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 315 877 179

 

Number of effective voting rights** : 315,877,179

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

