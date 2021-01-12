Memphis, TN, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum presents King Day: A Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday on January 18, 2021 via livestream at 12:00 noon and 6:00pm Central. The event will showcase Dr. King’s work, the history of how the national holiday came to be, as well as how the museum has celebrated the holiday in years past.

The online celebration will feature musical performances by Memphis musicians Garry Goin, TykeT, Karen Brown, Adajyo and many more. Dr. Hasan Jeffries, Associate Professor at Ohio State University and editor of Understanding and Teaching the Civil Rights Movement, will give scholarly insight on Dr. King life and legacy.

For young viewers, museum educator Dory Lerner will share a “Small But Mighty Storytime” reading of the book My Uncle Martin’s Big Heart written by Angela Farris Watkins. The storytime session is sponsored by Macy’s. The program will also highlight perspectives from museum volunteers and staff.

“King Day has historically been the museum’s largest public program of the year,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collection and Education. “This year’s program will bring the same energy to the virtual space, and allow our audience to hear from our volunteer leaders who are critical part of our success.”

Due to pandemic restrictions, the museum is currently closed to visitors. The virtual event is free and can be watched on the museum’s website and Facebook Live at 12 noon and 6pm Central. For more information, visit kingday.org. The event hashtag is #KingDay2021.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

