MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2020 totaled $157.8 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $83.0 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $74.8 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY 
  
As of December 31, 2020 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$26,487  
Global Discovery2,148  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth17,504  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,546  
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity2,829  
Non-U.S. Growth21,684  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,543  
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity3,479  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,670  
International Value Team 
International Value24,107  
Global Value Team 
Global Value22,400  
Select Equity17  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets679  
Credit Team 
High Income6,241  
Developing World Team 
Developing World8,853  
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak2,573  
  
Other Assets Under Management21,016  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$157,776  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy, the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, and the International Value Team in the International Small Cap Value strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

