MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2020 totaled $157.8 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $83.0 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $74.8 billion.



ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of December 31, 2020 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $26,487 Global Discovery 2,148 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 17,504 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,546 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,829 Non-U.S. Growth 21,684 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,543 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,479 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,670 International Value Team International Value 24,107 Global Value Team Global Value 22,400 Select Equity 17 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 679 Credit Team High Income 6,241 Developing World Team Developing World 8,853 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,573 Other Assets Under Management2 1,016 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $157,776

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy, the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, and the International Value Team in the International Small Cap Value strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

