MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the Ontario government’s announcement of a new state of emergency and additional lockdown measures, Locals 175 & 633 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) calls on the government and employers to take urgent action to provide more support to workers.



“The modelling released today paints a grim picture,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of UFCW Local 175, which represents more than 70,000 unionized workers in Ontario. “Everyone is exhausted by the pandemic, but none more than the workers who are on the frontlines every day. We want to see real action from the government to support these workers through legislated paid sick days and pandemic pay, access to testing and vaccines, and we want to see employers step up in terms of permanent pay improvements as well.”

The union’s membership has worked on the frontlines throughout the pandemic; performing key work to keep the people of Ontario healthy, safe and fed. This includes workers in health care, retail grocery and pharmacy, meat processing, food production, manufacturing, emergency services and more.

The union supports the additional measures announced by the province to limit the spread of COVID-19. In particular, the union welcomes the enhanced enforcement powers being given to police, bylaw officers and Ministry of Labour inspectors, including the ability to issue fines for non-compliance.

“Our Members go to work in stressful and uncertain conditions every day. They deserve protection and they deserve more consideration from our government and employers for their tireless work throughout this pandemic,” said Haggerty. “We will continue to advocate at all levels of government and with employers directly to implement further measures to protect and provide for workers.”

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 working people across all sectors of the Ontario economy including health care, retail grocery and pharmacy, meat processing, food production, manufacturing, emergency services and more.

For more information contact:

Tim Deelstra, Engagement & Media Relations Strategist

UFCW Locals 175 & 633

226-750-4366 or media@ufcw175.com