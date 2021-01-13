Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 2 – 2021
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

13 January 2021

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 January 2021:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]18,512 26,405,350
6 January 2021   
7 January 2021   
8 January 2021   
11 January 2021   
12 January 2021   
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)18,512 26,405,350


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]270,615 431,719,903
6 January 20216002,294.411,376,646
7 January 20214002,428.18971,272
8 January 20214002,453.98981,592
11 January 20215002,444.541,222,270
12 January 20215002,476.461,238,230
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)273,015 437,509,913

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 331,343 B shares corresponding to 1.85 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 January 2021 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments