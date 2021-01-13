Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 2 – 2021

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 January 2021

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 January 2021:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512 26,405,350 6 January 2021 7 January 2021 8 January 2021 11 January 2021 12 January 2021 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512 26,405,350





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 270,615 431,719,903 6 January 2021 600 2,294.41 1,376,646 7 January 2021 400 2,428.18 971,272 8 January 2021 400 2,453.98 981,592 11 January 2021 500 2,444.54 1,222,270 12 January 2021 500 2,476.46 1,238,230 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 273,015 437,509,913

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 331,343 B shares corresponding to 1.85 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 January 2021 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

