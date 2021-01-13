GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced it has launched LIZHI PODCAST mini-program on WeChat to engage broader user base with high-quality podcast contents and will launch a series of new exclusive podcast on LIZHI PODCAST in the near future.



Shortly after the launch of LIZHI PODCAST, a series of new exclusive podcasts are also expected to be launched on different terminals of LIZHI PODCAST including mobile app, WeChat mini-program, and LIZHI’s automobile-based audio product across broader curated content categories including science, psychology, aesthetics, sports, which we believe will meet the demands of a broader user base.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, “We’re pleased to see the WeChat mini-program of LIZHI PODCAST has been launched, which is designed to enable users to share podcast content at their fingertips in the WeChat community and appeal to a broad user base. All the terminals on which LIZHI PODCAST operates will be fully compatible with users’ LIZHI accounts which may help us continue enriching user experiences by leveraging our AI capabilities. In addition, new exclusive podcasts to be launched will also be available on LIZHI’s automobile-based audio product, which we believe can further optimize the user experiences including the in-car audio experiences and provide more personalized content recommendation to our users. Leveraging our strong audio technologies and operating experiences, LIZHI PODCAST aims to offer a new platform for podcasts to reach a broader audience and promote engaged fan base, while enriching the audio experiences across an even wider variety of life scenarios.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

