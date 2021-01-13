With So Many Remarkable Submissions This Year, The Rising Star Award Has Been Created to Recognize Five Additional Black Student Leaders That Represent The Next Wave of Legacy Makers



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab , Team One ’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy, has announced the recipient of its second-annual Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship. Launched in 2019, the unique scholarship seeks to champion tomorrow’s leaders working toward progress today. And for the first time, five additional extraordinary students will be recognized with the Rising Star Award.

Over a hundred submissions were received from Black and African-American students at 74 schools across the country, including several of the top ranked Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Given the overwhelming response and many accomplished participants, the judging panel ultimately decided to expand the program this year, awarding not just one $10,000 scholarship, but five additional awards.

Responses flooded in from students across a wide range of majors and fields of studies, all articulating what legacy meant to them. From those studying to be teachers to educate the next generation to finance majors working toward diversifying their sector to future doctors and nurses on a mission to democratize healthcare access to theatre majors working to change the way audiences relate to minority groups. Each recipient articulated a clear, specific long-term contribution in their respective field, and demonstrated impressive promise, already making strides toward achieving their intended impact.

This year, the $10,000 scholarship was awarded to Gianna White, a Sustainable Urban Environments undergraduate at New York University. In the long-term, Gianna hopes to “help build more sustainable cities and make sure no one is left behind in the process” and intends to go into research and design for the public transportation sector after she graduates. She is currently the co-director of NYU Urban Food Lab, a vertical farming research team that hosts community education programs, fosters discussions on food justice, and recently received a grant from the EPA to research composting plastics and the impact that microplastics have on food.

The five Rising Star Awards were granted to Alaysia Barker-Vaughn, a Political Science major and African American Studies minor undergraduate at Loyola Marymount University who is working to help other students within the foster care system achieve higher education and intends to run for local office in her hometown of Pasadena, CA; N’maya Bryant, a MBA Candidate at Florida A&M University who is working toward solving the wealth and opportunity gap in our country and is currently spearheading a financial literacy project; Deveraux Mackey, a Finance undergraduate at Howard University who is helping to create more business opportunities for women and people of color; Jennie Nwokoye, a Systems Engineering Management graduate student from Georgetown University who is on a mission to make good and affordable primary healthcare ubiquitous to vulnerable populations in Nigeria; Marie Chantal Nyirahategekimana, a Chemical Engineering undergraduate at Howard University who is working toward solving the refugee crisis.

“Not only were we blown away by the response this year, we were amazed by the significant contribution these young leaders are already making in their fields of study. These aren’t just idealists, these students are already making an impact and putting their ideas out into the world,” said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab. “As we reflect back on a year filled with hardship and demand for societal change, the mission of The Legacy Lab Foundation and the pivotal role of the next generation is abundantly clear. This group of remarkable students gives us hope for a brighter future ahead.”

This scholarship is granted by The Legacy Lab Foundation, a nonprofit part of Team One’s Legacy Lab, created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. It is inspired by the ambitious founders, co-founders and re-founders highlighted in The Legacy Lab’s first book, “Legacy in the Making: Building a Long-Term Brand to Stand Out in a Short-Term World.” (McGraw Hill Education). And it is powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving.

In 2019, The Legacy Lab Foundation awarded its first student-focused scholarship. The inaugural Legacy Lab Scholar, Isabelle Hall , is a recent graduate from the University of Southern California with an M.S. in Social Entrepreneurship.

For more information on The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship, head to: https://www.givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship/ . The next call for entries will be announced in Fall 2021.

