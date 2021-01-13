TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has received Official Notice from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that its filing for trademark protection for TerraVis COR ™, its line of mobile battery packs, has been accepted, entitling the Company to use the trademark symbol in the U.S. for its innovative, soon-to-be-launched mobile battery system. The TerraVis COR™ line, a consumer-oriented extension of Worksport’s TerraVis™ innovative solar-powered advanced folding truck bed tonneau cover system, is the first in the industry. This marks the Company’s entrance into the broader consumer goods market, since the COR battery system can be purchased and used without the TerraVis solar tonneau cover.



The U.S. filing notice precedes publication in in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Official Gazette . This publication provides notice by the Patent and Trademark Office that a mark has been at least preliminarily approved for registration. Once the mark clears this process and is approved, the company may then also use the ® mark.

The TerraVis Cor™ mobile battery system is a patented modular battery storage technology product developed in conjunction with TerraVis™ solar tonneau covers. The entire system is a fusion of cutting-edge solar power generation, storage, and delivery applicable to numerous consumer goods and needs, not just the light (pickup) truck market. TerraVis™ Cor energy system is a stand-alone portable unit that goes beyond its original intended usage of powering workplaces and campsites. Now the same system has a range of applications that is a perfect complement for our IoT centric lifestyle and connected world and will be available for sale through retail and online channels. The TerraVis Cor battery system is the first modular, scalable, mobile power generator and inverter system of its kind. Offering the owner off-grid powder with replaceable batteries. The battery packs can be charged by solar panels, 12V, or standard wall outlets.

“Worksport is beginning 2021 with a big bang,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “First, we announced initial proceeds of US$1.1 Million from our ongoing Regulation A public offering and now we’ve added to our Intellectual Property Portfolio of over 30 patents and trademarks. The TerraVis COR battery system marks our entry into a broader market, not just the pickup truck owner market. The TerraVis COR system will appeal to any one of the 300+ million Americans who need a mobile power system for emergency use, the campsite, or a jobsite. This market is huge and we’re excited to be entering broader markets with such a disruptive product.”

Rossi also said the Company’s work with Hercules Electric Mobility Inc ., to be a Tier One OEM supply partner for its forthcoming Alpha Electric Pickup continues to advance rapidly, partnered with Nissan. In addition, Worksport is still moving forward the second agreement entered into with Atlis Motor Vehicles , Mesa, Ariz., aimed at configuring the TerraVis™ solar charging system as an OE accessory for the highly anticipated, technologically advanced Atlis XT electric pickup truck.

“Worksport has rapidly matured as a company, now with four revenue streams and additional Reg A capital.” said Rossi. “First there was our technologically original tonneau cover line, then our customized non-competitive private label line, then TerraVis™ became part of Worksport and attracted the interest of two important EV companies. Then finally there is the development and launch of the TerraVis COR™ mobile battery system, which positions us in the multi-billion retail, automotive supply and online markets. We believe that the year ahead will be a transformative year for Worksport, as we have just begun.”

Worksport’s Regulation A offering is still open at www.invest.worksport.com – any interested investors are encouraged to participate in this opportunity before it closes. Minimum investment is $2000, and all securities purchased are registered and tradeable. Investors have an opportunity to purchase one common share and one 12-month warrant, directly from the Company. Investors are encouraged to view the company’s newest investor presentation at: https://presentation.worksport.com/

Any interested investors or shareholders are also encouraged to follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters on both www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com , to stay up to date on all of the latest news. Worksport will continue to update shareholders, supporters, and investors to maintain the highest level of disclosure and information dissemination as Worksport continues to grow and develop at a very rapid pace.

