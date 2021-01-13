HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, continues to strengthen collaboration with its distribution partners and will participate in two virtual events during January 2021.

The virtual events will be held with four of the Company's partners, including HTC Global Services and Softprom Distribution GmbH. HTC Global Services is a global provider of information technology services and solutions in India. Softprom Distribution GmbH is a leading Value-Added IT distributor in the Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS countries”), European countries, and more.

Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development at Safe-T Group, will present its advanced solutions for the next generation VPN. Safe-T Group’s ZoneZero™ VPN revolutionizes secure access by introducing Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to existing VPN infrastructures. As part of the ZoneZero™ Perimeter Access Orchestration suite, ZoneZero™ VPN provides application-layer policy monitoring and enforcement, integration of MFA to any application or service, and true separation of the data plane and control plane - all on top of the existing infrastructure.

The HTC virtual event will take place on January 20, 2021 and can be accessed here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17734/458806

The Softprom virtual event will take place on January 27, 2021 and can be accessed here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17734/461281?utm_source=Safe-T&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=461281

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling, and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services, and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses strengthening collaboration with its distribution partners. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

