NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF), a surgical imaging company focused on establishing a new standard of care in visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Imagin Medical’s first product is the i/Blue Imaging™ System, based on advanced optics and light sensors and employing patented ultrasensitive imaging technology. Imagin Medical believes the system can significantly improve surgeons’ ability to visualize and remove cancer cells. The i/Blue System combines both white and blue light with an FDA-approved imaging agent and simultaneously displays side-by-side images in real-time, without the necessity to switch back and forth between the two images. Unlike other methods available on the market today, the system is external to the body and can attach to almost any endoscope model currently in use, allowing hospitals to adopt the technology without the need to purchase new equipment.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Imagin Medical, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Imagin Medical.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states Jim Hutchens, President & CEO of Imagin Medical.

With 15+ years of experience helping 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, as well as a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Imagin Medical with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience that includes investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Bladder cancer is the sixth most prevalent form of cancer in the United States, with new cases in 2020 estimated to have accounted for roughly 4.5% of all new cancers diagnosed. Additionally, it has one of the highest recurrence rates among all forms of cancer,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “Imagin Medical is committed to addressing this market need through its i/Blue Imaging System, which has been shown to enhance accuracy of detection and removal of cancer cells, potentially lowering recurrence rates. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Imagin Medical as it continues to promote adoption of this potentially game changing approach to imaging.”

About Imagin Medical Inc.

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The company's initial focus is bladder cancer. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.imaginmedical.com.

