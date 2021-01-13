LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that John Climaco, Chairman and CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), was recently interviewed on the C3 Chat Show Podcast, a series that addresses topics related to entrepreneurship, life experiences and best practices from experts.



The podcast, co-hosted by Sid Vaidya and Eric Gershey, is available for on-demand listening at https://anchor.fm/c3chat.

During the interview, Climaco provided an overview of CNS Pharmaceuticals and recent FDA approval to begin clinical trials on the company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, a proposed treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer currently considered incurable.

“This is the biggest news we’ve announced since our IPO back in November 2019. The FDA approved an Investigational New Drug application, which allows us to proceed with our clinical trial. Based on that IND approval, we expect, in the next 90 to 120 days, we will go from zero active clinical trials today to three active clinical trials for our lead compound, Berubicin, which is a novel treatment for glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive form of primary brain cancer,” Climaco said.

“We have five employees at this company, so we are a tiny little shop,” he continued. “But we have an absolute powerhouse compound. We pushed that through and got the FDA to greenlight a clinical trial, which is really monumental. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States said it’s safe to proceed and investigate this drug in humans.”

“It’s a big day for GBM patients. This is a population that has not seen hardly any innovation for 15 years,” he said. “If you get GBM, the sad reality is you’re probably going to die from it. We think we can change that game.”

“We expect to be enrolling patients as soon as January or February. We know how this drug behaves. It was the subject of a very successful Phase I trial where 44 percent of patients had their disease stabilized or they started to get better. Those are remarkable statistics, because GBM is the deadliest form of brain cancer. Basically no one gets better. But we have a patient who is still alive 14 years after treatment, and that’s just incredible because the median survival for GBM patients following diagnosis is 14-16 months.”

Throughout the podcast, Climaco discussed the difficulties in treating brain cancers because of the brain’s protective covering of specialized cells that shield it from outside infection. He also explained how Berubicin is able to cross the blood-brain barrier and attack tumor cells inside the brain.

Learn more by listening to the full interview at https://anchor.fm/c3chat.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial the overall response rate of stable disease or better was 44%. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of February 20, 2020. These Phase 1 results represent a limited patient sample size and, while promising, are not a guarantee that similar results will be achieved in subsequent trials. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500 times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

For more information, visit: www.cnspharma.com

