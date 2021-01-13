Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Expected to Offer Myriad of Novel Therapies in the Next Decade

Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trial Analysis and Therapeutic Assessment of 20+ Companies and MSA Drugs

DelveInsight’s “ Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Pipeline Analysis, 2020 ” highlights the details of the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Landscape Scenario, including disease overview, unmet needs, and Multiple System Atrophy therapeutic assessment of the key Multiple System Atrophy pipeline therapies.

20+ key companies are working to strengthen the Multiple System Atrophy pipeline including the MODAG GmbH , Biogen, GE Healthcare and several others.

25+ Pipeline therapies in different states of clinical development. Pipeline drugs profiled in the report include: BIIB101, verdiperstat (AZD3241), AAV2-GDNF gene therapy , etc.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Drug Profiles provided include: Current Status of Development including phase advancements, regulatory approvals of phases, acquisitions, licensing and technology transfers, product launches in various markets, and others. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Drugs Phases of development Mechanism of Action Route of Administration Companies involved including originator, licensing companies, developer, investors, and others New molecular entity details Multiple System Atrophy Drug designations and other special status provided by regulatory authorities

Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers and Barriers

Multiple System Atrophy is a rare, degenerative neurological disorder affecting the body's involuntary (autonomic) functions, including blood pressure, breathing, bladder function, and motor control. The Multiple System Atrophy cause is unknown. The vast majority of cases are sporadic.

Prominent companies participating in the Multiple System Atrophy therapeutic development are covered in the pipeline report.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics

Verdiperstat by Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company

Verdiperstat is a potential first-in-class, oral, brain-penetrant, irreversible inhibitor of MPO that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company is developing for Multiple System Atrophy treatment. Verdiperstat also has the potential to be developed in a number of other disease indications associated with oxidative stress, inflammation, and neurodegeneration. Verdiperstat has also been known as BHV-3241 at Biohaven. The drug is currently in the phase III stage of development.

Scope of Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics Report

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 20+ Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies

Multiple System Atrophy Prominent Players: Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Zambon SpA, EmeraMed, GE Healthcare, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, MODAG GmbH, Theravance Biopharma, Voyager Therapeutics Inc, United Neuroscience Ltd, Stealth BioTherapeutics, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc, Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, Neuropore Therapies Inc, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc, ICB International Inc, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd, and many others.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapies : Verdiperstat, AAV2-GDNF gene therapy, BIIB101, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, DaTSCAN™ Ioflupane (123I) Injection, [F-18]PBR06, Droxidopa, anle138b, ampreloxetine, VY-SMN101, UB 312, SBT 272, TDP-43 protein inhibitors, Safinamide, NPT 200 11, Alpha-synuclein SMART molecule, ATH 434, EGCG, Rifampicin, Tllsh2910, IVig, Intranasal Insulin, CoQ10, Sirolimus, NBMI, PD01A, PD03A, MSC, PBT-434, Exendin-4, and many others.

Multiple System Atrophy Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

Multiple System Atrophy Therapies (Phase II)

Multiple System Atrophy Therapies (Phase I)

Multiple System Atrophy Therapies Pre-clinical stage candidates

Inactive candidates

Multiple System Atrophy Drug Targets

Protease

Immune System

Multiple Kinase

Mechanism of Action

Protease Inhibitor

Immunomodulatory

Multiple Kinase Inhibitor

Molecule Types:

Small molecule

Stem Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Route of Administration:

Inhalation

Intravenous

Oral

Subcutaneous

Product Types:

Mono

Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Multiple System Atrophy Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Multiple System Atrophy treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy?

How many Multiple System Atrophy emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Multiple System Atrophy market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Multiple System Atrophy therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Multiple System Atrophy?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy?

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Insight Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Multiple System Atrophy Executive Summary 3 Multiple System Atrophy Overview 4 Multiple System Atrophy - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective 5 Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Multiple System Atrophy Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Verdiperstat - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company 7 Multiple System Atrophy Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) 7.1 ATH 434: Alterity Therapeutics 8 Multiple System Atrophy Early Stage Products (Phase-I) 8.1 Affitope PD03: AFFiRiS 9 Multiple System Atrophy Pre-clinical Stage Products 9.1 ATH 434: Alterity Therapeutics 10 Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Assessment 11 Multiple System Atrophy Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Multiple System Atrophy Key Companies 14 Multiple System Atrophy Key Products 15 Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs 16 Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Multiple System Atrophy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Multiple System Atrophy Analyst Views 19 Appendix

