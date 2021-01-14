PRESS RELEASE
GROUPE RENAULT “RENAULUTION” STRATEGIC PLAN
Boulogne-Billancourt, January 14, 2021 – Following approval by the Board of Directors, Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault, presents today “Renaulution”, a new strategic plan, which aims to shift Groupe Renault’s strategy from volume to value.
This strategic plan is structured in 3 phases that are launched in parallel:
The Renaulution plan will restore Groupe Renault’s competitiveness by:
A new organization will roll-out this plan: the functions, with engineering at the forefront, are accountable for the competitiveness, costs and time-to-market of the products of the brands. The fully-fledged, clear and differentiated brands manage their profitability.
In accordance with this value-driven organization, the company will no longer measure its performance on market shares and sales but on profitability, cash generation and investment effectiveness.
The Group sets new financial objectives:
The Renaulution plan will ensure the Group’s sustainable profitability while keeping on track with its Zero CO2 footprint commitment in Europe by 2050.
Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault, said: “The Renaulution is about moving the whole company from volumes to value. More than a turnaround, it is a profound transformation of our business model. We’ve set steady, healthy foundations for our performance. We’ve streamlined our operations starting with engineering, adjusting our size when required, reallocating our resources in high-potential products and technologies. This boosted efficiency will fuel our future line-up: tech-infused, electrified and competitive. And this will feed our brands’ strength, each with their own clear, differentiated territories; responsible for their profitability and customer satisfaction. We’ll move from a car company working with tech to a tech company working with cars, making at least 20% of its revenues from services, data and energy trading by 2030.
We’ll get there steadily, leaning on the assets of this great company, on the skills and dedication of its people. The Renaulution is an in-house strategic plan we’ll roll-out and achieve the same way we’ve crafted it: collectively.”
The Renaulution plan includes the following main elements:
All these efforts will strengthen Group’s resilience and lower its break-even point by 30% by 2023.
2. Four business units with strong identity and positioning. This new model will create a rebalanced and more profitable product portfolio with 24 launches by 2025 - half of them in C/D segments – and at least 10 full EVs.
This new value-driven organization and product offensive will drive a better pricing and product mix.
Renault, La nouvelle Vague
The brand will embody modernity and innovation within and beyond the automotive industry in energy, tech and mobility services, for example.
As part of its strategy, the brand will lift up its segment mix with a C-segment offensive and will strengthen its positions in Europe, while focusing on profitable segments and channels in key markets such as Latin America and Russia.
The brand will lean on our powerful assets:
Dacia-Lada, Tout. Simplement
Dacia, will stay Dacia with a touch of coolness, and Lada, still rough and tough, will continue to offer affordable products, based on proven technologies targeting smart buyers, while breaking the C-segment glass ceiling.
Alpine
Alpine will combine Alpine cars, Renault Sport Cars and Renault Sport Racing into a fully-fledged, new lean and smart entity, dedicated to developing exclusive and innovative sportscars.
Mobilize, Beyond automotive
This new business unit aims at developing new profit pools from data, mobility and energy-related services for the benefit of vehicle users and to generate more than 20% of group revenues by 2030.
Mobilize will enable Groupe Renault to jump faster into the new world of mobility, providing solutions and services to the other brands and external partners.
---
This plan will be presented to employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable regulations.
The presentation is available on www.groupe.renault.com or you can visit for more information the dedicated website renaulution.com.
---
About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Groupe Renault comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, it currently employs more than 180,000 people and has sold 2,9 million vehicles in 2020.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Groupe Renault is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centered on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.
Contact
Astrid DE LATUDE
Corporate Press Officer
+33 (0)6 25 63 22 08
astrid.de-latude@renault.com
1 The 2o22 plan of reducing fixed costs by more than 2 billion euros over 3 years was presented on May 29, 2020.
2 Automotive operational free cash flow: cash flows after interest and tax (excluding dividends received from publicly listed companies) minus tangible and intangible investments net of disposals +/- change in the working capital requirement
3 ROCE= Auto Operating Profit (incl. AVTOVAZ) * (1- average tax rate) / (PP&E + intangible assets + financial assets - investments in RCI/Nissan/ Daimler + WCR)
4 At iso mix.
Attachment
RENAULT
Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE
2021 01 14 - CP Renaulution ENG_final versionFILE URL | Copy the link below
RENAULT LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: