ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasingly, business leaders are turning to DecisionLink’s award-winning ValueCloud® platform as the foundation for a modern, secure, and scalable enterprise-wide Customer Value Management program. To meet this growing demand, Value Management leader DecisionLink today announced a $18.5M Series A fundraising round that will be used to extend the ValueCloud® offering, expand the DecisionLink team, and aggressively grow its customer base.



The round was led by Accel with individual participation from industry leaders George Kurtz, President, CEO and Founder of CrowdStrike, and George Roberts, former EVP of North American Sales for Oracle Corporation and current partner at OpenView Venture Partners.

“Value Management as a practice is now a C-suite priority and increasingly considered an enterprise-critical function alongside software systems like CRM, marketing automation, and project management,” said Sameer Gandhi, Partner, Accel. “In 2019, we invested in a SAFE round in DecisionLink because we believed in the market opportunity for scalable Value Management. Now, we have been so impressed by DecisionLink’s execution and its ability to drive this transformation on behalf of customers, that we are excited to lead its Series A round.”

Eighty-eight percent of business leaders say Value Management is a top five strategic priority, yet most still use fragmented approaches through spreadsheets, bespoke applications, or rudimentary calculators to execute this critical function. Reliance on these outdated resources limit speed, scale, and quality, and could be a factor for the 92% that report struggling with Value Management.

“ValueCloud® has made Customer Value Management the next critical enterprise software must-have,” said George Roberts, Venture Partner at OpenView Venture Partners. “I only wish we would have had DecisionLink during my tenure at Oracle; it would have been a game changer for our thousand-plus member sales team. I am excited to be a part of this proven team as they disrupt and expand their leadership position within this important new category.”

ValueCloud® is a modern, SaaS-based enterprise Value Management platform helping Accel-backed companies such as CrowdStrike, PagerDuty, DocuSign, and other industry leaders like ServiceNow, Marketo, NCR, VMware, and more deploy a robust, scalable Value Management system that establishes value throughout the entire customer journey. Businesses using ValueCloud® as an alternative to traditional, time-intensive manual processes demonstrate significant positive gains in revenue growth, reduced churn, and increased customer satisfaction.

“Customer Value Management is the cornerstone of CrowdStrike’s engagement with our prospects and customers. We believe great customer engagements start with our ability to establish and communicate our value proposition, and ValueCloud® from DecisionLink has enabled us to do so at scale,” said George Kurtz, President, CEO and Founder of CrowdStrike.

“The marketplace is rapidly embracing Value Management and our ValueCloud® platform to outperform the competition and thrive within the new business normal,” said Jim Berryhill, CEO and co-founder of DecisionLink. “I am thrilled that Accel, one of the top venture investors in the world, and our individual investors are validating both the market for Value Management and DecisionLink’s role as a leader within it. This fundraise will help us aggressively scale our efforts and meet the intense demand for ValueCloud® as a modern, cloud-based alternative that can unleash the full potential of Value Management.”

To learn more about DecisionLink and ValueCloud® please visit https://www.decisionlink.com/ .

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the first and leading solution for enterprise-class customer value management. The ValueCloud® enhances the value of CRM systems by providing the missing link to elevating conversations and shifting relationships from tactical to strategic by providing value insights from initial sales calls all the way through to contract renewals. The ValueCloud® turns customer value insights into strategic assets that can be leveraged across the enterprise, from CXO’s, to line of business leaders, to Product Managers, to Marketers, to sales & sales support teams, to value managers. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo and VMware as well as elite, fast growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Elastic, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301 or engage with us on social media.



Media Contact:

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for DecisionLink

805-295-9455

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com