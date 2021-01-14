Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. ("GTT Software" or "the Company") (NYSE: GTT) investors that acquired securities between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that GTT throughout the Class Period misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GTT’s internal controls suffered from issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services; (2) GTT previously reported Cost of Telecommunications was inaccurate or accounted for unsupported adjustments; (3) delays in the GTT’s 10-Q quarterly reports would result from inadequate internal controls; and (4) GTT’s public statements were materially misleading and/or false and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising