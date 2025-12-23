Above Food Ingredients, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Above Food Ingredients, Inc., (“Above Food" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABVE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/above-food-ingredients-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On December 2, 2025, Above Food disclosed that its auditor had, “upon the request of the Company,” resigned in July. On this news, Above Food’s stock price fell $0.17, or 6.1%, to close at $2.60 per share on December 2, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 12, 2025, Above Food revealed that “the timetable” of its fiscal year 2025 audit “has been impacted over the past several weeks by unavoidable illness-related resourcing challenges faced by the team” and would not be completed on time. The Company stated that it “has notified Nasdaq accordingly and has applied for the 180-day extension.”

On this news, Above Food’s stock price fell $1.33, or 43.04%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $1.76 per share on December 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising