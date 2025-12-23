New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises New Era Energy & Digital, Inc., (“New Era" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUAI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/new-era-energy-digital-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On December 12, 2025, Investing.com published an article entitled “New Era Energy & Digital stock falls after Fuzzy Panda short report.” The article stated that New Era Energy & Digital stock “tumbled” after “short seller Fuzzy Panda Research released a scathing report targeting the company.” Further, the article stated that Fuzzy Panda’s short report, “titled ‘NUAI: Serial Penny Stock CEO Combined Bad Gas Assets, Paid Stock Promo, Renamed Co & Added ’AI’,’ alleges that the company spent 2.5 times more on stock promotions than on operating its oil and gas wells. Fuzzy Panda claims CEO E. Will Gray II has a history of running penny stock companies “into the ground” over approximately 20 years.”

On this news, New Era Energy & Digital stock fell 6.9% on December 12, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising