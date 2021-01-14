Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, today announced that it has appointed Kate Healy as Chair, and also welcomed five new members to its Board of Trustees:

Yonhee Choi Gordon, CFP®, Principal and Chief Operating Officer, JMG Financial Group

Steve Larson, Head of Wealth Management Platforms, T. Rowe Price Group

Jean C. Setzfand, Senior Vice President of Programs, AARP

Ed Walters, Senior Vice President and Head of Investment Products and Platforms, Lincoln Financial Group

Jocelyn D. Wright, CFP®, RICP®, Founder and Managing Partner, The Ascension Group

“FFP is committed to bringing in diverse perspectives to help guide our work, and we are delighted to welcome this outstanding group of professionals to our board in 2021,” said Jon Dauphiné, FFP’s Chief Executive Officer, adding that Healy will succeed Scott Kahan, CFP®, as Chair. “Kate is a natural fit to serve as our Chair, as she not only has a long history with FFP as a supporter and trustee, but also comes with deep experience in the financial advisory space. Her professional background includes a broad spectrum of roles in marketing and communications and in growing the next generation of financial advisors – including younger, more diverse advisors, who as a group are especially enthusiastic about pro bono service.”

Healy is widely recognized as a leading advocate for increased diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial planning profession. She has been named to WealthManagement.com’s “Ten to Watch,” and InvestmentAdvisor magazine named her as one of the industry's 25 most influential people. Healy was also named to InvestmentNews' inaugural "Women to Watch" list in 2015 and was TD Ameritrade's 2014 Impact Award winner for Leadership in Diversity and Inclusiveness. Healy is also Clerk at the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation and is a founding member of CFP Board's Women's Initiative (WIN) Council. At FFP,she will follow Scott Kahan, CFP®, as Chair, a role he has held since 2019.

“I’m thrilled to continue my work with FFP in this new role,” said Healy. “As we remain dedicated to making pro bono service easier, more accessible, and more impactful than ever before, the contributions of our five new trustees will also be invaluable during what promises to be a year of big growth and innovation for our organization.”

Each of the following new FFP trustees will serve a three-year term starting in January 2021:

JMG Financial Group’s Yonhee Choi Gordon, CFP®, is deeply dedicated to giving back to her community through various causes, serving on the Board of Trustees for Dominican University, on the Executive Board and President’s Council for Almost Home Kids (affiliated with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital), and as a board member for the Youth Symphony of DuPage. She is also involved as a speaker in the Korean American community, stemming from her own experiences growing up with immigrant parents. As principal and chief operating officer at JMG, Gordon focuses her efforts on organizational development to ensure the sustainability of JMG's long-term operations and is a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors. In 2018 she was named one of InvestmentNews’ “Women to Watch.”

Steve Larson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc. As the head of Wealth Management Platforms, he is responsible for the distribution of investment products through third-party platforms and advisors, including retail investor platforms, registered investment advisor custodians, broker-dealer clearing firms, technology and turnkey asset management platforms, and investment consultants. Prior to his current position, he was general manager of wealth management services. Larson is also a former board member of the NAPFA Consumer Education Foundation, as well as the Maryland Chapter of the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®).

Jean C. Setzfand is the senior vice president of AARP’s Programs unit that produces interactive educational programming designed to address key life concerns for older Americans, including caring for a loved one, looking for a job, planning for retirement and staying independent through safe driving. For the last year, Setzfand has worked closely with FFP on the Retirement Resilience Program, which virtually connects Certified Financial Planner™ professionals to low-income seniors looking for guidance on Social Security, retirement planning and more. Setzfand also serves on the Advisory Council to North American Securities Administrators Association’s (NASAA) Senior Issues & Diminished Capacity Committee and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) Consumer Advisory Board. Prior to joining AARP in 2002, Ms. Setzfand worked as a strategic management consultant serving domestic and international financial services institutions.

Ed Walters is senior vice president and head of Investment Products and Platforms for Lincoln Financial Group where he is responsible for leading the strategy to grow the brokerage and advisory wealth management platforms. Prior to joining Lincoln Financial Group, Walters served as Head of Managed Accounts at T. Rowe Price, where he led the development and launch of the global managed account business and as senior vice president and head of Research, Product and Retirement Services at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC. Walters is active in his community as a trustee of the Coppin State University Foundation, board member of the Saint Joseph’s University, Pedro Arrupe Center for Business Ethics, and founder and past board member of the Greater Baltimore Health Improvement Initiative – a 2015 Recipient of the Johns Hopkins Social Innovation Lab Award.

Jocelyn D. Wright, CFP®, RICP®, is the founder and managing partner of The Ascension Group, with over twenty years of financial services experience and working as an advisor since 2002. A strong advocate for creating opportunities for women and people of color in the financial planning profession, Wright is currently the special adviser on Gender Diversity for the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning. Prior to this role she served as the chair and director of The American College State Farm Center for Women and Financial Services. She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Association for African American Financial Advisors (Quad-A), and Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS) and serves on the Envestnet Institute on Campus’ Women in Wealth Management Advisory Board and FPA® of the Philadelphia Tri-State Area Chapter Board. In 2016, InvestmentNews recognized her as one of the 20 most influential “Women to Watch.”

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

The Foundation for Financial Planning is a Washington, DC-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization, solely devoted to supporting the delivery of pro bono financial planning to at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious medical diagnoses, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and their families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Dedicated to powering pro bono financial planning, FFP has provided more than $8.3 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate more than 22,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; and acted as a leader and catalyst to embed a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit FFPprobono.org to learn more.

