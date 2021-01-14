Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA Name and address of the Company : River Ouest 80 Quai Voltaire 95870 Bezons (code ISIN FR 0011981968)





Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital







Total number of shares Nombre total de droits de vote











Total number of voting rights 31/12/2020 279 135 504 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 316 195 796







Number of theoretical voting rights : 316,195,796 279,135,504 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 315 865 179







Number of effective voting rights** : 315,865,179

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

