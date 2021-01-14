RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has joined Broadcom’s global cyber security aggregator program (CSAP). The program leverages Carahsoft’s unique purpose-built tools and resources to better serve the U.S. Government and public sector markets and the company’s reseller partners coupled with Broadcom’s leading cyber security solutions. This partnership underscores Broadcom’s continued commitment to developing the public sector channel by leveraging Carahsoft’s expertise as Broadcom’s Master Government Aggregator®.



With over a decade of experience in the government contracting space, Carahsoft is the distributor for both the Symantec and CA Technologies solution sets under Broadcom in the public sector, providing additional value to customers seeking industry leading security or application development and management tools. These solutions are available through Carahsoft’s resellers and integrators on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, NASPO ValuePoint, The Quilt and many other contracts to expand the reach and impact of Broadcom’s solutions across federal, state and local governments and healthcare and educational institutions.

“The Carahsoft team is grateful for the opportunity to carry on our long-term relationship with Symantec through our expanding partnership with Broadcom. The CSAP combines our joint resources to solve our public sector customers’ most pressing security challenges,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “We are proud to be chosen for this program and look forward to working with our reseller and system integrators partners to better support our government customers and drive adoption of Broadcom’s cutting-edge Symantec enterprise cyber security solutions.”

Carahsoft launched its partnership with Symantec in 2004 and has built a dedicated sales team with a deep knowledge of solutions that secure government enterprises. With this latest expansion of its role under the CSAP, Carahsoft is able to leverage this expertise to provide technical support for Symantec tools, solving many of its customers’ most pressing issues quickly and efficiently while offering customer service tailored to the government space.

“We look forward to investing in Carahsoft as our premier distributor for the U.S. Government, education and healthcare markets and supporting this crucial channel,” said Roy Borden, Vice President of Global Partners at Broadcom. “The mass shift to remote work has dramatically expanded the threat landscape, and we stand ready to help public sector agencies secure their IT environments and maintain compliance in collaboration with Carahsoft and its reseller partners.”

For more information on Broadcom’s Symantec enterprise solutions, contact the Carahsoft team at (877) 468-7962 or Symantec@carahsoft.com, and for more information on Broadcom’s CA Technologies solutions, contact the Carahsoft team at (833) 922-8324 or CA@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Broadcom, CA, VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

