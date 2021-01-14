Press release                                                   Paris, January 14, 2021

                            Financial Calendar 2021

Turnover
Annual 2020                                                     February 3, 2021
Q1 2021                                                               April 28, 2021
Q2 2021                                                                July 28, 2021
Q3 2021                                                          October 27, 2021
Annual 2021                                                    February 2, 2022

2020 results
Press release                                                    March 31, 2021
Analysts / Investors Meeting                                April 1st, 2021

2021 Half-year results
Press release                                             September 22, 2021
Analysts / Investors Meeting                       September 23, 2021

Annual General Meeting                                    June 24, 2021

Dividends
Payment                                                                  July 2, 2021

Publications after the stock market closes.

Issued capital: €121,810,000
Euronext Paris compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, trading symbol SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP
www.synergie.com

Attachment