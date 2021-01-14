Press release Paris, January 14, 2021
Financial Calendar 2021
Turnover
Annual 2020 February 3, 2021
Q1 2021 April 28, 2021
Q2 2021 July 28, 2021
Q3 2021 October 27, 2021
Annual 2021 February 2, 2022
2020 results
Press release March 31, 2021
Analysts / Investors Meeting April 1st, 2021
2021 Half-year results
Press release September 22, 2021
Analysts / Investors Meeting September 23, 2021
Annual General Meeting June 24, 2021
Dividends
Payment July 2, 2021
Publications after the stock market closes.
Issued capital: €121,810,000
Euronext Paris compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, trading symbol SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP
www.synergie.com
