SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has entered into a significant international transaction involving 7.62mm ammunition.



“We have maintained focus on diversifying our business while our team works tirelessly to address the continuing significant US market ammunition demand. It is important to foster relationships overseas in the commercial, law enforcement and military markets, while we address the current US market needs – now, more than ever”, said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “the import/export markets are opening up again and we are seeing success in securing relationships which have resulted in this transaction and our reasonable expectation of many more to follow in the coming months involving our innovative suite of products.”

