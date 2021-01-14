DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Johnson, a McKenney, Va., livestock and hay producer, was the grand prize winner of the 2020 Southeastern Hay Contest (SEHC) presented by Massey Ferguson ® – the exclusive equipment provider. As the grand prize winner with the overall highest quality hay sample, Johnson was awarded $1,000, plus the choice of a Massey Ferguson DM Professional Series disc mower or RK Series rotary rake for use during the 2021 hay production season.



Ash Alt, field execution manager for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), the manufacturer of Massey Ferguson products, recognized Johnson and his award-winning entry during the American Forage and Grassland Council annual conference in Savannah, Ga., held in early January. Because of Covid-19 restrictions Johnson was unable to attend the event.

“We’re honored to present the cash award and use of a hay tool to Brian and his family and look forward to working with them and their local Massey Ferguson dealer as they select the right machine for their needs during the upcoming season,” Alt says.

Massey Ferguson is a long-time sponsor and supporter of the Southeastern Hay Contest – a partnership between Sunbelt Ag Expo and Cooperative Extension in 13 states throughout the Southeast. Forage samples entered are analyzed then ranked based on relative forage quality (RFQ) – an index that includes both nutritive value and estimated dry matter. This year’s contest featured 370 forage entries from nine states. Johnson’s winning alfalfa entry received the top RFQ with a score of 268.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with the universities and their Extension agents to help producers focus on the process of making the highest quality hay and forage for their livestock,” adds Alt. “It’s exciting to see the efforts of the many producers who enter this contest each year and the quality that results from their care, attention to detail and expertise in producing and harvesting high quaility forage.”

Massey Ferguson offers a broad range of productive, reliable hay and forage equipment – including windrowers, round and square balers, mower-conditioners, rakes and tedders – which allow producers to optimize the nutritional value of their hay and maximize returns on their livestock and hay production operations.

To learn more about raising high quality hay, watch the educational video series " A Cut Above the Rest " and for details on the Southeastern Hay Contest visit sehaycontest.com . To learn about Massey Ferguson, or locate the dealer nearest you, visit masseyferguson.us .

