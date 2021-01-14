HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today the addition of four new toolkits to its Foodie Solutions platform. The Valentine’s Day, Wholesome Dining, Seafood and Greatest Game toolkits are the latest in a series of carefully curated resources that reflect the best ideas from across the foodservice industry for generating additional revenue and meeting consumer expectations for a safe and memorable dining, takeout or delivery experience.

Valentine’s Day is historically one of the most popular holidays to dine out, second only to Mother’s Day. Despite the pandemic, Sysco expects it will remain one of the most important dining occasions of the year, and is definitely deserving of special planning. Sysco’s Foodie Solutions Valentine’s Day Toolkit is packed with easy-to-action ideas to help ensure the day is a success, including:

Offering innovative virtual experiences, such as chef-prepped meal kits and wine pairings;

Options for unique, restaurant-quality desserts; and

Choosing the right packaging for takeout and delivery offerings.

Other new toolkits released can be found on Sysco’s Foodie Solutions webpage and provide ideas for the following trends and Winter events:

Wholesome Dining – Provides ideas to support operators in meeting consumers’ desire for foods that support their health and wellness lifestyles, including plant-based protein, vegan and gluten-free options.

Get Hooked on Seafood – Sales of seafood increase more than 20% during the Spring season, often driven by the Lenten religious observance. Find the options and recipes needed to get patrons “hooked on” your seafood menu, including the sustainable and clean products consumers demand.

Greatest Game – With pandemic restrictions still in place, tailgating has moved from the parking lot to the family room. Expand your “family style” kit offerings to include Tailgate Kits To Go to make sure your patrons can still celebrate their favorite team this season.

“At Sysco, we are here to support and partner with our restaurant customers as they continue to navigate constantly evolving operating conditions,” said Judy Sansone, Sysco’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Our Foodie Solutions Toolkits offer business solutions to help our customers drive new revenue streams, support their operational profitability and deliver memorable experiences to their guests.”

Sysco makes it easy for restaurant operators with no delivery minimums for regularly scheduled delivery days, and customers can also take advantage of free services to help market their business for these Winter holidays and events, including contactless menus, signs, banners and social media support. For more information about Foodie Solutions or to become a customer, visit the Sysco Foodie website.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at ht tps://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact: