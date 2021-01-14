Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Assessment 2020: Therapeutic Analysis Report Featuring 20+ Companies & 15+ Drug Profiles
Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Report helps in identifying emerging players in the market and their portfolios. The global Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy therapeutic landscape evaluates based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA), phases of development, and molecule type.
“Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Analysis” by DelveInsight features the details around the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline landscape, unmet needs, and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies.
Some of the chief Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Highlights
Diabetic Neuropathy is nerve damage caused by diabetes. When it affects the arms, hands, legs, and feet, it is known as Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.
Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical, and discovery.
Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging Drugs
ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology is conducting a multiple doses study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics of SYHA1402 in healthy candidates. This study comprises two parts: The objective of the food effect study (Part 1) is to evaluate the effect of food on the pharmacokinetic profiles of SYHA1402 tablets under fed and fasted conditions following the oral administration of SYHA1402. The aim of the multiple doses study (Part 2) is to examine the safety, tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of SYHA1402 in healthy subjects following oral administration of multiple rising doses. Secondary objectives are the exploration of pharmacokinetics (PK) following multiple oral doses.
VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid) is a first-in-class, proprietary, non-viral, potentially regenerative plasmid DNA gene therapy. VM202 is a novel genomic cDNA hybrid human hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) gene with a novel and proprietary coding sequence (HGF-X7) expressing two isoforms - a configuration that closely mimics HGF productions in humans that is required for optimal therapeutic benefits. Because there is no change in the coding region of the HGF gene, HGF proteins generated from VM202 are identical to wild-type human HGF proteins.
NYX-2925 is a novel, oral small molecule NMDA receptor modulator in development for chronic pain treatment. Dysregulation of glutamatergic circuits in the brain is required in the development of centralized chronic pain. NYX-2925 is in late-stage clinical development across two chronic pain indications -Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy and Fibromyalgia.
LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small-molecule inhibitor of AAK1, a target discovered and extensively characterized in an alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb. Preclinical data displayed central nervous system penetration and lessen in pain behaviour in models of neuropathic pain. Lexicon has exclusive research, development, and commercialization rights to LX9211 and additional compounds acting through AAK1.
Scope of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drug Pipeline Report
Key Questions regarding Current Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drug Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
|3
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Overview
|4
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|7.1
|Engensis: Helixmith Co., Ltd.
|8
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|8.1
|Aptinyx: NYX-2925
|8.2
|LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
|9
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|9.1
|FE-SYHA1402: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.
|9.2
|SR419: SIMR (Australia) Biotech Pty Ltd.
|10
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
|11
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Inactive Products
|12
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Comparative Analysis
|13
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Key Companies
|14
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Key Products
|15
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|16
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Unmet Needs
|17
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Drivers and Barriers
|18
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|19
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Analyst Views
|20
|Appendix
DelveInsight's Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Forecast-2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, forecasted epidemiology trends of DPN in 7MM.
DelveInsight's Dementia with Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Diabetic Foot Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Diabetic Gastroparesis Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis of the market listing Diabetic Gastroparesis Epidemiology, Drug therapies, market trends in 7MM.
DelveInsight's Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides thorough insights on epidemiology and market trends.
