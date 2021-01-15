Taking into account the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter – “the Meeting“) of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) that was held on 14 January 2021 on the repurchase of own shares of the Company due to material changes in the incorporation documents of the Company and taking into account that an obligation has arisen for the Company to buy back the shares of the Company of shareholders opposing the decisions or not participating in the meeting or abstaining from voting, on 15 January 2021 the Management Company INVL Asset Management, UAB (hereinafter – “the Management Company“) provides an approved detailed procedure for the buy-back of the Company’s shares, according to which the buy-back of the Company’s shares shall be carried out.

At the same time, it is announced that on 25 January 2021 share buy-back of the Company's shares begins and will last till 25 March 2021 (inclusive).

The share buy-back price per share is EUR 2.2103, according to NAV as of 30 November 2020.

The right to submit shares to the Company for share buy-back belongs to the Company's shareholders who:

1.1. at the Meeting voted against the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company, or

1.2. at the Meeting abstained in voting on the agenda question of the Meeting on approving of the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company, or

1.3. did not participate in the Meeting.

It is not mandatory to sell shares through this redemption.

All details regarding the share buy-back of shares are stated in the Company's share buy-back rules (attached).

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachment