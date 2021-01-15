Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020-2021 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The CBCCI market is red-hot. Already one of the fastest-growing IT sectors in the contact center prior to the pandemic, the CBCCI market is seeing rapid growth, driven by companies' pandemic-related needs. Companies worldwide, many of which were planning to transition to a CCaaS solution from their on-premise infrastructure, have accelerated their move to the cloud by anywhere from 2 to 6 years, a remarkable rate for the traditionally staid contact center technology market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on economies, businesses, and individuals throughout the world. Traditional offices and contact center sites have been shuttered for months. Companies that had CCaaS solutions in place at the outset of the pandemic were better prepared than their on-premise counterparts to move employees out of the office and into the safety of their homes. And many companies and government agencies that were not yet using cloud-based contact center solutions quickly adopted them. Post-pandemic, many enterprises will likely keep some or all of their employees working remotely. Cloud-based solutions such as voice and screen recording, interaction analytics, and AQM are well-suited to addressing the needs of the work-at-home business model, and mobile-enabled workforce management (WFM) solutions help keep track of employees and allow agents to adjust their working hours, regardless of where they are located.
Aside from the pandemic, another major trend in the contact center world is the convergence of CBCCI and workforce optimization (WFO) solutions. CBCCI vendors have been selling recording and QM, the core capabilities of WFO solutions, for years, but today CBCCI vendors are increasingly expected to offer their own WFO capabilities in order to be considered industry-leading. Enterprises are also asking their CCaaS vendors to provide a fully integrated administration environment for both the contact center infrastructure and WFO functions, to greatly simplify the management of the solutions, the contact center, and agents.
This report features 9 leading and contending vendors. The report thoroughly analyzes CBCCI vendors, products, functional capabilities, market activity, and pricing. It also includes satisfaction survey results for each of the featured vendors.
The report includes:
Companies Mentioned
