The CBCCI market is red-hot. Already one of the fastest-growing IT sectors in the contact center prior to the pandemic, the CBCCI market is seeing rapid growth, driven by companies' pandemic-related needs. Companies worldwide, many of which were planning to transition to a CCaaS solution from their on-premise infrastructure, have accelerated their move to the cloud by anywhere from 2 to 6 years, a remarkable rate for the traditionally staid contact center technology market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on economies, businesses, and individuals throughout the world. Traditional offices and contact center sites have been shuttered for months. Companies that had CCaaS solutions in place at the outset of the pandemic were better prepared than their on-premise counterparts to move employees out of the office and into the safety of their homes. And many companies and government agencies that were not yet using cloud-based contact center solutions quickly adopted them. Post-pandemic, many enterprises will likely keep some or all of their employees working remotely. Cloud-based solutions such as voice and screen recording, interaction analytics, and AQM are well-suited to addressing the needs of the work-at-home business model, and mobile-enabled workforce management (WFM) solutions help keep track of employees and allow agents to adjust their working hours, regardless of where they are located.

Aside from the pandemic, another major trend in the contact center world is the convergence of CBCCI and workforce optimization (WFO) solutions. CBCCI vendors have been selling recording and QM, the core capabilities of WFO solutions, for years, but today CBCCI vendors are increasingly expected to offer their own WFO capabilities in order to be considered industry-leading. Enterprises are also asking their CCaaS vendors to provide a fully integrated administration environment for both the contact center infrastructure and WFO functions, to greatly simplify the management of the solutions, the contact center, and agents.

This report features 9 leading and contending vendors. The report thoroughly analyzes CBCCI vendors, products, functional capabilities, market activity, and pricing. It also includes satisfaction survey results for each of the featured vendors.

The report includes:

Overview of the core functional components of CBCCI solutions, including a high-level overview of the core, optional and partner-provided functional components that comprise each of the featured CBCCI solutions

Insightful look at the broader impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic and industry trends and specific CBCCI trends and challenges that are influencing investments, innovation, and adoption

CBCCI market innovation, including a review of capabilities and functionality that have been recently introduced or are planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

Timely discussion of the critical role of CBCCI solutions in keeping contact centers and service organizations up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic, including their ability to support a work-at-home (WAH), model

Review of the increasing requirements for omnichannel support, including consumers' growing preferences for self-service and digital channel support

A look at the relationship between workforce optimization (WFO) and CBCCI solutions, and a high-level overview of the WFO components in each of the 9 CBCCI solutions featured in this analysis

Examination of the importance of, and new requirements for, business continuity (BC)/disaster recovery (DR) plans as a result of the COVID crisis, including WAH provisions

CBCCI market activity and market share analysis, including trends, adoption rate, and 5-year projections

Review and assessment of the CBCCI competitive landscape, including a high-level company overview

Analysis of the key functional and technical capabilities of the 9 featured cloud-based contact center infrastructure solutions

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, integration capabilities, and service level agreements (SLAs)

Customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank the vendors across 12 vendor categories, 7 product capabilities, 7 WFO applications, and 12 platform components

Vendor pricing structure and a breakdown of one-time and ongoing costs for a 250-seat CBCCI implementation for a voice-only, omnichannel and digital-channel-only implementation for the 9 solutions covered in this Report

Detailed company reports for the 9 featured CBCCI vendors, analyzing their products, functionality, and future research and development (R&D) plans

CBCCI Vendor Directory

