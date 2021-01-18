Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on January 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EET)





Suominen Corporation has received a notification on January 15, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of companies controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola in Suominen Corporation has crossed the 15% flagging threshold.



Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15.34% 15.34% 58,259,219 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.81% 12.81%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010862 8,935,404 15.34% TOTAL 8,935,404 15.34%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Erkki Etola Oy Etra Invest Ab 13.34% 7.770.000 Tiiviste-Group Oy 2.0% 1.165.404

The share of ownership of Oy Etra Invest Ab and Tiiviste-Group Oy, companies controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola, of the total amount of shares and voting rights in Suominen Corporation has increased above the notification thresholds of 15%.

Tiiviste-Group Oy is a company controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola through direct ownership.

Oy Etra Invest is a company controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola through direct and indirect ownership.

