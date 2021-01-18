SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's third quarter financial results and its current outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-248-8441 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9206 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 8632511. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com .

A replay will be available from January 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through February 4, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 8632511. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of SRAM semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's newest products leverage its market-leading SRAM technology. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini® APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU's architecture features parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even nanoseconds, while significantly reducing power consumption in a scalable format. Gemini excels at large (billion item) database search applications like facial recognition, drug discovery, Elasticsearch, and object detection. Gemini is ideal for edge applications with a smaller footprint and lower power consumption, where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information on the company and our products, please visit our website at www.gsitechnology.com.

