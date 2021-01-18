Attention Editors: Message from Captain Murray Strom here https://vimeo.com/499410177



MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today said that following Transport Canada’s (TC) Airworthiness Directive and January 20, 2021 lifting of the existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the aircraft ungrounding by regulatory bodies worldwide, and the carrier’s own independent assessments of the aircraft and operating procedures by its specialized safety and flight operations experts, it will be resuming Boeing 737 MAX commercial operations on February 1, 2021.

“We are very confident the nearly two-year regulatory process undertaken by Transport Canada and other regulators worldwide ensures the utmost safety of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet from nose to tail, and from wing to wing. As part of Air Canada’s multi-layered approach to reinforcing and enhancing safety, our internal experts have also worked with independent specialists to conduct assessments of the aircraft and our operating procedures,” said Captain Murray Strom, Vice President, Flight Operations at Air Canada.

“In addition to implementing all required updates and modifications to the aircraft, Air Canada has gone beyond by equipping its fleet with additional safety-enhancing features that exceed required regulatory standards. These measures are backed by our industry-leading flight operations, the extensive, comprehensive training programs our pilots and maintenance engineers regularly undergo, and our industry-renowned flight data analysis. Customers can therefore be assured that every crew member operating our fleet and the many employee teams working behind the scenes have an unwavering commitment to safety. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” concluded Captain Strom.

The 737 MAX will gradually return to Air Canada’s North American route network as the airline continues to optimize its narrow body fleet. All flights are operated in accordance with Air Canada’s biosafety protocols, centred around the Air Canada CleanCare+ program.

Routes operated by the Boeing 737 MAX:

Beginning Feb. 1, Air Canada’s 737 MAX will operate select flights between:

Toronto and: Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg



Air Canada will continue to deploy the fleet on routes that are best suited for its range and capacity.

How customers can determine aircraft scheduled:

When browsing and booking flights, customers can determine what aircraft is scheduled by clicking on the “Details” link of the flight they are interested in.

For already booked flights, customers can determine the aircraft they are flying on by retrieving their booking from the “My Bookings” tab on aircanada.com or by tapping the “Trips” button on the Air Canada App, and then clicking on the “Details” link in the Flight Details section.

More information for customers, including Air Canada’s change policy, is at: aircanada.com/737maxupdate

About Air Canada’s Boeing 737 MAX:

Air Canada has 24 Boeing 737 MAX 8s that have a seating capacity of 165 passengers, with 12 Business Class seats (2x2) and 153 Economy Class seats (3x3), with hours of complimentary personal inflight entertainment at every seat.

Link: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/fly/onboard/fleet.html?aircraft=B737

Since the Boeing 737 MAX first resumed commercial flights in early December 2020, more than 1,025 flights have been operated safely by airlines worldwide.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

