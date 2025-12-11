Air Canada’s 2025 12 Days of Holiday Cheer: A Year of Expanding Global Connections and Elevating the Passenger Experience

Over 12 new international destinations launched in 2025, 7 already announced for 2026

New on-board additions such as fast, free Wi-Fi* in North America, complimentary beer and wine for all customers and premium snacks

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2025 draws to a close, Air Canada reflects on a year marked by significant achievements and milestones. With gratitude for the loyalty of its customers, the dedicated professionalism of its employees and the support of its partners, Air Canada celebrates its global leadership. This is captured in the airline’s 12 Days of Cheer video, which also underscores Air Canada’s commitment to building on its successes as it looks ahead to a bright 2026.





“As we reflect on the year, we are deeply appreciative of our customers’ loyalty and the dedication of our employees, who represent the very best of Canada around the world. We were able to achieve so many meaningful milestones, from further expanding our network to enhancing customer service and strengthening our community ties,” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada. “Our 12 Days of Cheer video highlights some of these accomplishments, and, on behalf of our 40,000 employees worldwide, I wish you the best of the season. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard this holiday season and throughout 2026.”

Air Canada toasts 2025 with 12 Days of Cheer:

Earlier this year Air Canada announced a significant expansion of its schedule to Latin America starting this winter with four new destinations, 13 new routes and 16 per cent more capacity.

In September, the airline proudly received, for the sixth consecutive year, a Five Star Global Airline Award at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) 2026 Awards. In addition, its onboard Wi-Fi sponsored by Bell, which is complimentary for Aeroplan Members, was ranked by APEX as the Best Inflight Connectivity. The awards were based on votes from over 1 million customers.

10 million Aeroplan Members



Air Canada’s loyalty program, Aeroplan, passed a historic milestone in 2025: it reached 10 million members! This year, Aeroplan also expanded its reach through a series of new partnerships designed to make loyalty more rewarding and versatile.

The Québec City station became Air Canada’s first with fully electric, main ground support equipment. Since the announcement in April, the airline has achieved 100 per cent electrification of our GSE fleet across all main categories. This completed a transition from fossil fuel-powered equipment to electric alternatives for all baggage and ramp tractors, belt loaders, power stows, container loaders and aircraft tractors at YQB.

Dreams Take Flight, Air Canada and the Air Canada Foundation celebrated another successful year of magical journeys to theme parks in Florida and California. This year, more than a thousand children across Canada experienced a day full of rides, magic and laughter through the program.

7 new international destinations announced for 2026



In 2025, the airline launched 12 new international destinations, including to Manila, Philippines and announced seven more for 2026 such as Montréal–Berlin, Montréal–Palma de Mallorca, Montréal–Nantes, and Toronto–Ponta Delgada. These additions strengthen Air Canada’s position as one of North America’s largest transatlantic carriers while offering customers more leisure and business travel options.

This year, Air Canada raised the bar on the Economy travel experience by expanding their complimentary beer, wine, and exclusive Canadian-made snacks to all customers on all flights, including routes to Mexico and the Caribbean. Most recently, the airline added Canadian favourites MadeGood Mornings Cinnamon Bun Soft Baked Oat Bars and Greenhouse Ginger Defence Wellness Shots to its onboard offering.

Starting the year with a celebration: Tour operator Air Canada Vacations celebrated 50 years of making dreams travel last winter.

4 awards for our company culture



Air Canada was recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2025 for the seventh time in 10 years. Moreover, it was named one of Montreal's Top Employers for the 12th consecutive year and one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2025 for the second consecutive year. Air Canada also was awarded with the Best DE&I Strategy for Mental Health and its employee wellness program, Unlock the Best in You (UBY), was awarded the Best Global Mental Health Programme for the second year in a row from InsideOut Awards.

3 times in the Top 3 of Cirium’s On-Time Performance Among North American Carriers Monthly report



In 2025, Air Canada delivered one of its strongest on-time-performances (OTP), ranking in the Top 3 for three months, two of which saw the airline ranked first in North America by the aviation analytics firm Cirium. For 2025, Air Canada has improved its OTP by three-percentage points compared to 2024, reflecting the hard work of employees and investments in technology, scheduling, and operational efficiency.

2 new Air Canada Café openings



Air Canada opened two new domestic-side Café locations to its customers in 2025: one at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, one in Vancouver International Airport. Thoughtfully designed environment for customers to grab a bite, work and recharge before their flight, both Café locations feature a curated menu, blending local flavours with modern amenities.

Air Canada was named the Best Airline in North America at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Presented at the Paris Air Show, the Skytrax awards, which are based on customer satisfaction surveys of approximately 22 million global travellers, also recognized the Toronto Air Canada Signature Suite as the World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining for the second straight year, as well as its flight attendants as Best Cabin Crew in Canada and North America. Air Canada also took home additional honours for the Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada for its Rouge subsidiary, Most Family Friendly Airline in North America, Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in North America, Best Business Class Onboard Catering in North America, and Best Business Class Lounge in North America.

*Sponsored by Bell

