Fly the Flag: Air Canada Unveils Celebratory Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Team Livery Featuring Canadian Athletes Headed to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games

Air Canada will transport more than 750 athletes and delegation members to and from the Games

Eight Team Canada members named Team Air Canada Athlete Ambassadors

Livery features images of Team Air Canada Athlete Ambassadors on Fin 940, an Airbus A330



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today proudly unveiled a special livery honouring our Canadian Olympians and Paralympians competing in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. This bold design on Fin 940, an Airbus A330, features images of Team Air Canada Athlete Ambassadors and embodies the strength, dedication and national pride of Team Canada. The first scheduled flight for this special Team Canada livery is flight AC894 today headed for Milan!





As the Official Airline of Team Canada, Air Canada will once again Fly The Flag, transporting more than 750 athletes and delegation members to and from the Games. The airline’s employee-driven Going for Gold program, further supports Team Canada in ensuring a seamless travel experience for Canada’s top athletes.

“This special livery is more than a design – it’s a tribute to the strength, resilience, and heart of the athletes representing Team Canada. As the official airline of Team Canada, we are honoured to support our athletes on their journey to Milano Cortina 2026. Our partnership with the COC and CPC reflects our shared commitment to excellence and to celebrating the power of sport that unites our nation,” said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. “Bringing Canada’s Olympians and Paralympians to compete on the world’s greatest sporting stage is a point of pride for all of us at Air Canada.”

“We’re so excited to see the Milano Cortina 2026 Air Canada livery take to the skies,” said Jacqueline Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the COC and CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. “Air Canada has been a longtime supporter of Team Canada, and this design emphasizes the strength and soaring ambitions of Canadian athletes. The new livery will no doubt inspire Canadians and help rally us all together on the road to Milano Cortina 2026.”

"It is so exciting to see Canada's Paralympic and Olympic athletes celebrated with this new livery, and it definitely makes the Games feel even closer," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Thank you to Air Canada for their incredible commitment to Team Canada and for their support and care in providing the athletes, coaches, and all team staff with a comfortable journey to the Games – we can't wait until we head to Italy."

Air Canada also revealed today its Team Air Canada Athlete Ambassadors:

Marie-Philip Poulin – Ice Hockey (Beauceville, Québec)

Mikaël Kingsbury – Freestyle Skiing (Sainte-Agathe-des-Mont, Québec)

William Dandjinou – Speed Skating (Sherbrooke, Québec)

Cassie Sharpe – Freestyle Skiing (Vancouver, British Columbia)

Tyler McGregor – Para Ice Hockey (Forest, Ontario)

Ina Forrest – Wheelchair Curling (Spallumcheen, British Columbia)

Alexis Guimond – Para-Alpine Skiing (Gatineau, Québec)

Mollie Jepsen – Para-Alpine Skiing (West Vancouver, British Columbia)

Team Canada athletes will receive:

Complimentary 35K Aeroplan status and 10,000 Aeroplan points for all Team Canada athletes through the Podium Program

Care & share packages for athletes departing Canada, including amenity kits and memorabilia for added comfort in-flight

Air Canada has proudly served as the Official Airline of the Canadian Olympic Team since 1988 and the Canadian Paralympic Team since 2007. This partnership will continue through the 2028 and 2030 Games, with further athlete endorsements planned.

