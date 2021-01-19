EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions (Nasdaq: WSTG), an international specialty technology distributor, announces availability via the ChannelOnline platform.



Climb's portfolio of emerging and disruptive technologies will now be available to reseller partners through the widely used channel sales tool, ChannelOnline.

ChannelOnline is a web-based application that provides an all-in-one solution for the business sales cycle. ChannelOnline has been in business since 2001 and has been the go-to platform for thousands of VARs and MSPs. Over 3,500 resellers and solution providers in the United States and Canada take advantage of the over 1 million IT consumer electronic and office products that are found on ChannelOnline. ChannelOnline is a product of CNET Content Solutions, which is a subsidiary of CBS Interactive.

"We are excited to offer our vendors' technologies to reseller partners via ChannelOnline. Many of our partners use this tool to streamline business processes. Through ChannelOnline we will be able to work closer with our partners and our emerging technologies to provide a better experience for customers," says Climb's Chief Marketing Officer, Charles Bass.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

