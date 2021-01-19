DENVER, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a new partnership with Enlyft, the only AI-powered B2B customer intelligence platform that accelerates new client acquisitions. Through this partnership, North American Pax8 partners now have access to resources providing quality lead generation, effective account-based marketing, and prescriptive data insights.



"We're excited to offer our partners Enlyft's innovative, revenue-driving products," said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. "Their targeted solutions provide partners with a deep understanding of prospects’ technology usage, firmographic information, and the key decision-makers, enabling them to focus on high-potential accounts. Utilizing AI, machine learning, and transactional data, Enlyft offers MSPs enhanced insights vital to growing their businesses. We are excited to help our partners expand their prospecting strategies with Enlyft."

Powered by AI algorithms, Enlyft transforms client acquisitions, enabling partners to identify targeted accounts, increase account research effectiveness, and create more meaningful messaging. Enlyft’s proprietary database, combined with its propensity models, empowers MSPs to acquire profitable clients in high-growth markets efficiently.

"We're thrilled to work with Pax8 and offer our client prospecting and acquisition solutions to its expansive partner community," said Lokesh Dave, Founder and CEO. "By accessing our account insights, Pax8 partners will have the tools to enable substantial growth. Our AI-powered algorithms identify companies most likely to utilize an MSP’s solutions in the near term, show them when to engage, and the types of conversations to have. This technology creates a more focused, successful client acquisition process, generating higher revenue and growth."

Enlyft offers MSPs the following benefits:

Filtering of over 17 million companies to identify the ideal client

Usage insights on over 14 thousand technologies

Data indicating accounts with high inclination to buy

Comprehensive account profiles

Propensity models accelerating prospecting



About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Enlyft

Enlyft helps B2B sales and marketing teams identify the companies most likely to become their customers. Built with AI at the core, Enlyft provides access to real-time company profiles—including firmographic information, technology usage, buying intent, and more. The result? Insight that enables them to more effectively identify, prioritize, and engage prospective accounts.

