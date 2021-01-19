WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The impact of the global pandemic on the way we conduct business significantly accelerated the market shift to digital payments, especially among enterprises which still predominantly rely on check based payments. Moreover, the massive disruption to the workplace as organizations transitioned to virtual operations exposed them to unprecedented cyber threats, most notably business payments fraud which according to the FBI saw a dramatic uptick in 2020. PaymentWorks unique business identity platform automates the complex payee management process and eliminates the risk of business payments fraud. By helping organizations make the critical shift to digital payments and secure their operations from external threats, PaymentWorks was able to achieve rapid growth in 2020. To learn more about our unique business identity platform, visit HERE.
“The pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital payments and distributed work by 3-5 years, and the world is not going back,” said Thayer Stewart, CEO, PaymentWorks. “Enterprises need solutions that can help them adapt to these new realities quickly and with confidence, and we are proud of the fact that we are well positioned to help them do that.”
About PaymentWorks
PaymentWorks and our company’s Business Identity Platform eliminates the risk of business-payments fraud, which costs U.S. businesses more than $20 billion a year. By automating a complex, manual, people-intensive, and error-prone payment process, PaymentWorks protects organizations such as Hackensack Meridian Health, Johns Hopkins and University of Kentucky from business payments fraud and ensures regulatory compliance. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website, check out our blog or listen to our podcast series, “PaymentWorks Presents Risky Business”.
