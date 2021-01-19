Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Community Eye Center, P.A., Community Eye Optical, L.C., and St. Lucy’s Eye Surgery Center, Inc. (collectively "Community Eye") in its partnership with Quigley Eye Specialists (Quigley Eye), a portfolio company of New Harbor Capital. Community Eye is a multi-specialty eye care provider founded in 1980 to serve Charlotte County area residents with a central resource for their eye health needs.



The Community Eye team is led by Dr. Joseph W. Spadafora and Dr. Eric R. Schaible, and includes nine physicians and a staff of over one hundred employees across three locations. St. Lucy’s Eye Surgery Center, at Community Eye’s Port Charlotte location, opened in 1989 and remains the first and only outpatient ophthalmic surgery center in the county, even as the population has quadrupled. In addition to state-of-the-art procedures and instrumentation, Community Eye's comprehensive care includes dry eye treatment, treatment of macular degeneration and all other retinal diseases, diabetic eye exams, eyelid & cosmetic surgery, contact lenses & glasses, and 24/7 emergency eye care.

Commenting on the Cross Keys process that resulted in the new partnership with Quigley Eye, Dr. Spadafora remarked that “Cross Keys was an effective shepherd throughout this journey. Given the many moving parts and complexities of the transaction, we are exceptionally pleased with our choice in them as our advisor. Cross Keys was adept and always had our best interests in mind." Dr. Schaible went on to say that “We are grateful for trusting Cross Keys to run our process; their dedication to closing the transaction was second to none.”

“As demand for excellent eye care continues to increase, merging with Community Eye will help us ensure patients have convenient access to the care they need. Dr. Spadafora and Dr. Schaible are fantastic doctors with stellar reputations in Charlotte County. Plus, Community Eye has three locations in the area which will help us get patients in same day and even on a walk-in basis,” said Dr. Thomas Quigley, founder of Quigley Eye Specialists.

Ryan Hunter, Vice President at Cross Keys Capital, commented, "Community Eye has a long-standing reputation for providing the highest quality eye care services to the greater Southwest Florida community. We are proud to have advised Community Eye on this partnership, which will expand their footprint and result in one of the strongest eye care groups in Florida."

About Quigley Eye Specialists

Technology leaders in eye care, Quigley Eye Specialists (www.quigleyeye.com) is one of the nation’s leading multispecialty ophthalmology practices specializing in cataracts, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK, dry eye, eyelid surgery, retinal issues, corneal conditions, and routine eye care. As the number one choice for cataract treatment in Southwest Florida, Quigley Eye Specialists is committed to providing the highest level of quality eye care and service to the community. The practice has served the region for more than 30 years and offers patients convenient locations throughout Southwest Florida including Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, Naples, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.

About New Harbor Capital

New Harbor Capital (www.newharborcap.com) is an experienced, lower middle-market private equity firm that seeks to partner with growth-minded, founder-owned companies. New Harbor invests with a point of view. They believe their research-driven model, creativity, and determination will set the standard for private equity partnerships. They actively seek business owners in industries which highlight their expertise and focus on education, healthcare, and technology-enabled services.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses. Their expertise includes healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is an industry leader at representing private physician group practices across a range of specialties: ophthalmology, retina, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, dermatology, dentistry, orthopedics, podiatry, hospitalists, and behavioral health. They also work with a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 75 independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies.

