EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced that it has expanded the Company’s Board of Directors to 12 members with the appointments of Gail Moody-Byrd and María Fernanda Mejía effective January 18, 2021.



Ms. Moody-Byrd brings more than 35 years of experience in B2B technology marketing and retail/wholesale industry consulting, merchandising and planning. She currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer of Noodle.ai, an artificial intelligence software company, where she oversees the entire marketing stack, including category and brand awareness, demand generation, digital marketing and business development. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Juma Ventures, a non-profit that strives to break the cycle of poverty by paving the way to work, education, and financial capability for youth across America. Prior to joining Noodle.ai, she worked for SAP SE, the market leader in enterprise software applications, for ten years, most recently as Vice President of Web Marketing. Her retail industry experience includes roles with divisions of Macy’s Inc. and Target Corporation, with Levi, Strauss & Co. and as a Retail consultant with McKinsey & Company and Walter K. Levy Associates. Ms. Moody-Byrd graduated with her MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and received her BA in Economics from Spelman College in Atlanta, GA.

Ms. Mejía’s global career extends more than 30 years in general management and operations. She brings expertise in strategic planning, brand management, customer development, supply chain, digital engagement, M&A and talent development. She most recently served as Senior Vice President at The Kellogg Company and President of Kellogg Latin America. During her tenure, she led the growth and transformation of Kellogg’s Latin America business and organization including the development of a long-term strategy to accelerate growth in the core and emerging core segments. She was also a talent leader and diversity champion of Kellogg’s corporate and regional initiatives. Prior to Kellogg, she served as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Global Personal Care at Colgate-Palmolive Company where she had direct oversight of strategy category and brand development, consumer insights, R&D, and supply chain. Ms. Mejía currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Bunzl PLC, a FTSE 100 Global Distribution Company. She recently served as a Non-Executive Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), a FTSE 100 airline group, where she was a member of the Remuneration and the Audit and Compliance Committees. Ms. Mejía graduated from Texas A&M University College of Engineering with a BS in Industrial Distribution.

Erik Ragatz, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are pleased to be welcoming Gail and María Fernanda to our Board of Directors. Both are highly accomplished in their fields and bring tremendous experience to the organization. Gail’s background in brand awareness, technology and data-driven consumer marketing and retail industry consulting, combined with María Fernanda’s experience in strategic planning, supply chain and customer engagement further strengthen our board. Importantly, Gail and María Fernanda are champions of diversity and strongly align with Grocery Outlet’s culture. We look forward to benefiting from their expertise, creativity and enthusiasm as we continue to advance our long term growth strategies.”

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

