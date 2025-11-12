Grocery Outlet Partners with Feeding America® with the Goal to Provide Three Million Meals to People Facing Hunger This Holiday Season

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company"), the Xtreme Value™ Holiday Headquarters, today announced a partnership with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to help reach the goal to provide three million meals* to people facing hunger this holiday season.

Grocery Outlet is joining the movement to end hunger by offering customers the opportunity to donate at the register at their local store. Store operators will have the discretion to choose which local food bank or community organization they wish to support. Grocery Outlet will also match the total amount of all in-store donations at checkout up to $150,000 to support Feeding America and its local partner food banks, keeping the support close to home.

“Supporting our communities is at the heart of who we are at Grocery Outlet,” Jason Potter, Grocery Outlet Chief Executive Officer, said. "By working with Feeding America this holiday season, we’re making it easy for our customers to join us in making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

Starting this week, through December 31, customers can participate by donating $1, $5, or an amount of their choice at checkout. Customers can also opt to round up their total bill at checkout to donate.

According to Feeding America, 47 million people in the U.S. face hunger, including 13 million of whom are children. The Feeding America® network has more than 200 food banks and 60,000 programs distributing food throughout the country.

“Grocery Outlet has long been dedicated to combatting food insecurity, and this campaign goal to provide three million meals to people facing hunger hits directly at the heart of our mission– to end hunger in the United States,” said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice-President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, said. “We’re grateful to partner with Grocery Outlet this holiday season to raise awareness and funds throughout the country.”

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 550 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

Media Contact:

Kyle Noble, knoble@cfgo.com