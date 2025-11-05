Unwrap Unbeatable Deals This Season at Grocery Outlet, Your Xtreme Value™ Holiday Headquarters

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") is kicking off the holiday season with a number of special savings designed to help customers celebrate without breaking the bank. In addition to the company’s great everyday Xtreme Value™ Pricing on food and home items, Grocery Outlet has lined up even more Xtreme Value™ Deals and Promotions on top-quality favorites sure to create joy for customers during the holiday season.

Starting this week, shoppers can expect to save up to 60% on their holiday shopping through several upcoming promotions, including:

Grocery Outlet’s Holiday Wine Sales: Running through November 5–11 and again from December 12–14, Grocery Outlet will offer 20% off all wine bottles, with hundreds of wines to choose from.



Grocery Outlet is also introducing several new wines under its Second Cheapest Wine™ brand – which retails for just $4.99 a bottle including: a Malbec from Argentina, sparkling wine from California, and specifically for stores located in California, two single appellation Merlots from Napa Valley. Get top of the wine menu quality at an Xtreme Value™ Price.

Turkey Deal: Starting November 12 and lasting through November 27, shoppers who spend $50 in store will get a frozen 14–16-pound Jenny-O turkey for just $5.99, while supplies last. Offer valid in California, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Delaware.

Free Groceries for a Year: Through December 31, WOW! Crowd members who scan their card in the Grocery Outlet app with a purchase will be entered to win Free Groceries for a Year – a $6,000 value – or Free Groceries for a Month – a $500 value. Restrictions apply. Free entries can also be made on the Grocery Outlet website. See website for official rules.

“Now more than ever, Grocery Outlet wants to be your one-stop shop for extreme value, variety and cheer this holiday season,” Grocery Outlet Chief Executive Officer Jason Potter said. “We know families are feeling the pressure when it comes to inflation, and that’s why we’re grateful for the opportunity to provide our customers big savings on all of their holiday needs, while still delivering the exceptional deals on everyday essentials that Grocery Outlet is known for.”

In addition to store-wide sales, Grocery Outlet will be introducing several unique holiday promotions for different markets across the country, with sales tailored to shoppers in different regions. Shoppers are encouraged to check their local ads and the Grocery Outlet app for the most up-to-date deals.

According to data from the Harris poll released in The Guardian on October 16, 74% of Americans say their monthly household costs have increased by at least $100 over the last year, with some saying costs have risen as high as $749 per month.

In a separate poll released by the Pew Research Center in October, three of every four Americans said economic conditions are fair or poor. When asked why they rate economic conditions the way they do, according to Pew, the largest group of respondents – nearly half of Americans – cite rising prices and personal expenses, which includes the cost of groceries and the overall cost of living.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 550 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

