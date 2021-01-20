Press release

South Australian Government chooses Atos as a strategic partner





Partnership is expected to deliver Managed Platform Services which includes data security and Cloud migration

Melbourne (Australia), Paris (France), January 20, 2021 – Atos has been selected as one of the strategic partners to deliver Managed Platform Services (MPS) for the South Australian Government under a 3-year Heads Agreement. The Managed Platform Services (MPS) aims to deliver data processing and storage as well as hyperscale Cloud services management.

The new contract agreement combines Government agencies’ requirements for data processing and storage across various platforms and configurations (physical and cloud, managed and unmanaged hosting, State-owned and supplier-owned servers) into one single contractual arrangement. It will allow the State of South Australia to access, store and process data in a way that is safe and reliable.

“We are proud to be selected as a strategic partner for the South Australian Government’s digital transformation.” said Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Growing Markets and Head of B&PS Public & Regional at Atos. “The Covid-19 crisis has changed our lives and therefore the public sectors need to reinvent their services and get ready for a digitally decarbonized society in which data security and cloud reliability are crucial.”





For 30 years, Atos has brought the benefits of continuous innovation to a broad spectrum of government agencies, from defense to education, and from treasury to healthcare.

