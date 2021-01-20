Press Release

Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing

First-ever network slicing trial on a live commercial network showcases fixed wireless access (FWA) slicing use case for the first time

The pilot will enable new services and high-quality customer experience to consumers and enterprises in Saudi Arabia

Nokia is first vendor to deploy 4G and 5G network slicing in live multi-vendor network across all domains, including access, transport and core

20 January 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has successfully piloted 4G and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network slicing with Saudi Arabian telecommunications services provider, Mobily on their live commercial network – the first sliced FWA deployment in the world. The ongoing pilot, which took place in the capital city of Riyadh, occurred in a multi-vendor environment and included sliced access, transport and core networks with management and assurance capabilities. The solution will allow Mobily to offer new FWA services to priority consumer and enterprise customers. It also enables slicing per application including voice, data, online gaming or home office applications.

Nokia’s 4G/5G network slicing solution works in LTE, 5G non-standalone (NSA) and 5G standalone (SA) networks. It provides mobile broadband connectivity from 4G/5G devices and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to cloud applications through sliced access, transport and core. With the Nokia slicing solution Mobily can divide its network into multiple virtual networks and offer FWA service tiers and premium services to its customers utilizing advanced network resource allocation mechanisms.

During the pilot, Mobily utilized Nokia’s AirScale 4G/5G base stations with its NetAct solution with management, control and assurance, as well as Nokia’s routers, Network Services Platform (NSP) and Digital Operations software. Mobily also used existing third-party core as well as Nokia’s FastMile 4G/5G FWA gateway and third-party CPE products. The slicing capabilities are implemented with software upgrades and configurations into Mobily’s existing network.

Nokia’s slicing solution supports existing LTE, 5G NSA and 5G SA devices. The slice continuity between LTE and 5G allows operators to maximally utilize their network coverage and assets such as available spectrum for new mobile services. Nokia’s customers are already working on a variety of slicing use cases including enterprise applications, transportation, manufacturing, utilities, public safety and smart city applications. Mobily is the brand name of the Saudi Mobily Company, a Saudi Arabian telecommunications services company that offers fixed-line, mobile telephony and Internet services. Nokia was the first vendor to launch 4G and 5G network slicing and has developed the solution further with slice management automation, orchestration and assurance capabilities. With the same solution, architecture operators can now turn on slicing services for Fixed Wireless Access users.

Alaa Malki, CTO, Mobily said: “Mobily continuously works in partnership with global vendors to try new innovative technologies. Network slicing will enable mobile operators to rapidly provide, manage and assure services within minutes. Each slice can have a different network performance, quality, routing and security capabilities as well as Key Performance Indicators for service assurance.”

Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Technology and Strategy at Nokia Mobile Networks, said: “For early pioneering operators it’s important to get practical real-life experience of the new slicing technology and its business opportunities. Nokia was the first vendor to offer a slicing solution and we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Mobily to offer 4G and 5G network slicing services to their customers.”

Resources:

Webpage: Nokia AirScale

Webpage: Nokia 5G RAN

Webpage: Network slicing explained

Webpage: Press release



About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide. Mobily has been listed on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul stock exchange since 2004. Major shareholders are Etisalat Emirates Group (27.99%) and the General Organization for Social Insurance (6.9%). The remaining shares are owned by institutional and retail investors.