MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its planned exploration program for 2021. The Company’s projects include the highly prospective Fundy Gold Project and the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) Option both located in New Brunswick as well as the Waconichi VMS Project located near Chibougamau in Quebec.
New Brunswick
Fundy Gold Project – Gold-Silver-Copper
BMC Option– Base Metals
Quebec
Waconichi VMS Project – Base Metals
Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “With the closing of two over-subscribed financings in late 2020, we are well positioned to advance a robust exploration program across all our projects in Eastern Canada. I look forward to see the results from our 2020 soils, channel, and prospecting programs at our Fundy Gold Project. Since the initial staking in October 2020, we have increased the Fundy Gold Project land package to roughly 53,000 hectares. This area has many hallmarks of well-endowed gold camps but has seen very limited exploration work. We expect 2021 to be rich in catalysts, as we explore for the next precious and base metals discoveries in Eastern Canada.
About Brunswick Exploration
The Company, formerly Komet Resources Inc., is part of the Osisko Group of companies and is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. It is in the process of selling all of its African assets and is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project) and base metals VMS in Northern New Brunswick (Bathurst Mining Camp) and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi).
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)
