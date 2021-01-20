Accoding to the 8 January market announcement, on 20 January 2021, the shareholders and Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance, belonging to the AS LHV Group consolidation group, resolved changes in the management of the company.



The shareholders resolved to call back Erki Kilu from the Supervisory Board as of 29 January 2021 and at the same time elect Kadri Kiisel a new member of the Supervisory Board with a term of 5 years. On 29 January the new Supervisory Board will also elect Kadri Kiisel the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance.

The Supervisory Board resolved to call back Kadri Kiisel from the Management Board as of 29 January 2021 and elect Mari-Liis Stalde to be the new Member of the Management Board with a term of 5 years.

LHV Finance is dealing in hire-purchase and gives out small loans. The Management Board of the company has one member. In addition to Kadri Kiisel the other Members of the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance include Madis Toomsalu, Jaan Koppel and Veiko Poolgas.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 500 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 247,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have more than 180,000 active clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 140 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





