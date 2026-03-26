Change in LHV Group Audit Committee

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group has appointed Christian Schröder as a new member of the Audit Committee for a three-year term, effective 25 March 2026. The term of the current committee member, Tauno Tats, ended on the same date. Following the change, the Audit Committee of LHV Group will continue with four members: Indrek Heinloo (Chairman), Verner Uibo, Christian Schröder and Rain Lõhmus.

Christian Schröder is a member of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group as of 25 March 2026. He is also a member of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Director, NED) of LHV Bank Limited, the UK subsidiary of LHV Group. Additionally, he belongs to the Supervisory Board and the Risk Committee of Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG. Schröder has over 25 years of international experience in the financial sector, with a strong background in banking management, working with regulatory oversight and the strategic transformation of large organisations. Schröder and persons closely associated with him do not hold any shares of LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are being used by 497,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 235,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee



Media and communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee