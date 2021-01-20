NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru , a CM Group brand and the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced that the platform enabled major performance increases for customers, driving a 13% increase in emails sent and a 49% increase in open rates year over year. In 2020, the company invested significantly into areas of the platform that allow customers to scale more efficiently and access data more effectively. As a result, Sailthru delivered a variety of new features and capabilities, including refining its personalization algorithms, introducing greater access to data and visualizations, and incorporating multi-team workflows to help companies scale across their businesses.



"Sailthru has been a great partner to The AP since the start. The platform is easy to use, and we got white-glove service during onboarding that translated into super responsive and helpful account management. After successfully testing content feed features, we're excited to start using even more of the platform this year. We've only scratched the surface of how The AP can use Sailthru to better engage our loyal readers through our current daily Morning Wire newsletter and future titles,” said Brian Barth, Global Manager of Digital Marketing at The Associated Press.

“In the past year, millions of people turned their attention to their homes and started cooking more than ever. We were so lucky to have Sailthru as a partner to ensure that we made the most of email as we communicated with our audience to help them make their homes healthier and happier — especially during this time. Sailthru’s platform provided us with everything we needed to deliver segmented, timely content that created a beautiful and engaging experience for every reader,” said Rebecca Longshore, Director of Audience Growth at Apartment Therapy.

"We relied on Sailthru through record growth in our email channel. As we delivered more email than ever, to more people than ever, Sailthru always delivered with insights, testing and so many other intuitive features that helped ensure the best possible user experience,” said Egan Jover, Director of CRM at Savage X Fenty.

Throughout the pandemic in 2020, millions of people turned to email for important information, business communication and entertainment content. Sailthru enabled customers across industries, including retail and media, to pivot quickly by creating new segments and personalization strategies, as well as testing and analyzing campaigns in real time in order to create exceptional experiences for their audiences. Not only were customers able to make strategic sending decisions with the help of Sailthru, but they also sent more than 100 billion emails in 2020, with 4.9 billion unique profiles under management in December 2020 as well.

Sailthru customers also experienced unprecedented performance increases as people became more engaged in email, and many businesses increased their use of Sailthru’s testing and personalization features, creating:

49% lift in open rates from 2019

45% increase in pageviews from 2019

62% increase in onsite personalization from 2019



“Throughout 2020, we supported our customers with robust, scalable technology that delivered the highest volume and performance in our history. Sailthru rolled out advancements to testing and personalization, new integrations and workflows, as well as Sailthru Connect, a comprehensive data export suite that enhances omnichannel marketing and measurement for our customers. These and other major investments in the platform have made Sailthru easier to use and even more effective for our retailers, publishers, and other marketing clients at a time when they need it most,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO at Campaign Monitor.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Business Insider and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

Contact Information:

Emily Riley

Riley Strategic LLC

914-330-1128